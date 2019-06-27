Douglas Paul Doren left this life to be with Jesus on June 25, 2019. He was born April 23, 1945 in Pierre, South Dakota. He will be interred at Evergreen Cemetery in Colorado Springs, Colorado, next to his late wife, Sandra Doren, who passed away on July 31, 2018.

He was preceded in death by his father, Donald March Doren, and his mother, Doris Porter Doren. He leaves behind his three children, David Doren and Daniel Doren of Colorado Springs, and Denise Riethmiller of Grass Lake, Michigan. Other relatives include his sister Diane Doren; his grandchildren, Justin and Hailey Doren, and Brooklyn and Cole Riethmiller; and great-grandchildren, Jack and Beckett Doren; as well as the sons and daughters in law whom he loved as his own.

Douglas attended Colorado University in Boulder, Colorado, and went on to hold the position of Vice President of Central Bank in Pueblo, Colorado, as well as working in the automotive industry for over twenty years. He also co-founded with Sandy a counseling service that served the Lake of the Ozarks region for many years.

He was active in Graceland Church for over twenty years, where he supported and prayed for the ministries of many missionaries. He enjoyed trivia contests, ice cream with friends, spending time with his kids and grandkids, and the companionship of his dachshund, Dixie.

A memorial service for Doug will be held at Graceland Church on Saturday, June 29, at 1:00 PM, prior to his return to Colorado Springs and his final resting place, near his beloved wife, of whom he said, “We spent fifty years weaving our lives together. One can’t undo those bonds quickly. We said we wanted to grow old together… and we did.”