Robert Jenkins, 73, of Sedalia, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia.

A memorial visitation will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 28 at Alexander-May Funeral Home in Sedalia.

In Lieu of flowers the family asks for friends to make a contribution to a charity of your choice in remembrance of Robert.