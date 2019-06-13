Joe L. Crane, 64, of Columbia, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 14 at Nilson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 13 at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Nashville cemetery in Boone County.

Joe was born Dec. 27, 1954 in Columbia, the son of Joseph and Margie Stiles Crane. He married Claire Bequette April 5, 1986.

Joe was an avid rodeo participant and competed in the National Finals. He also owned his own trucking company and worked construction from his high school years.

Survivors include his wife, Claire; one son, Joseph P. “Pete” Crane; and several cousins also survive.

Memorials may be made to the family c/o Nilson Funeral Home, 5611 St. Charles rd., Columbia, Mo. 65202

Online condolences may be left for the family at: nilsonfuneralhome.com.