Betty Jo Boggs, 96, of Columbia, went to heaven on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Lenoir Woods.

Friends and family will be received from 12 to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4 at Lenoir chapel, which will be immediately followed by a Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5 at the Riverview Cemetery in Arkansas City, KS.

Betty Jo was born at home on May 22, 1923 near Portland, KS, to David Fred Erwin and Frederika Margarete Weyen. She married Kenneth Beeks Boggs Oct. 22, 1944 in Arkansas City. They were married for 52 years. Betty was a survivor, she grew up in a poor farm community in southern Kansas. She lived through the dust bowl, the depression, WWII, and the Korean War. Betty worked hard as a school teacher, in a one room school, in civil service at the Alexander Airbase during WWII, and as a real estate broker for 30 years. She is a life member of the Million Dollar Club in real estate sales. She was active as a deacon, an elder, and chairman of a reception committee at the First Presbyterian Church in Columbia. She was preceded in death by three brothers: Frank, Vincent and D. Fred; her parents, husband Kenneth Boggs, her second husband Leo Blakley and a daughter Deena Rae.

Betty Jo is survived by two daughters: Jody Boggs Mow and Janice Boggs Burnam (Mike); one son Kevin Boggs (Sue); three grandsons: Kirk Farmer (Libby), Weyen Burnam (Ashley) and Alec Boggs; four granddaughters: Allison Farmer Kingsbury (Rob), Kerri Burnam Jones (Fr. Stephen Jones), Danielle Boggs Davis (Tyler), and Rebecca Boggs Hinman (Shae); 16 great-grandchildren: Clive Farmer, Brecken Farmer, Merritt Farmer, Axel Farmer, Pierce Kingsbury, Preston Kingsbury, Davis Kingsbury, Logan Burnam, Lexi Burnam, Lydia Burnam, Colman Jones, Dwyn Jones, Fisher Jones, Serafina Jones, Kennedy Hinman, and Savannah Hinman; two stepdaughters: LeAnn Snavely and Adeana Sallee and their families.

In addition to her family, Betty Jo was a grandmother, mother, sister and aunt to many who are left to mourn her loss.

The family is grateful to Lenoir Woods staff, Hospice Compassus, Right at Home, and Rhonda Evans, caregiver who all provided outstanding care for Betty.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to LifeSavers Foundation online at www.LifeSavers.org or by mail at 561 W. Campbell Rd. Ste. 101 Richardson, TX 75080, or to the charity of the donor’s choice.

