Sandra Kay Newham, 75, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at home in Columbia.

Sandra requested a Celebration of Life that will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, June 4 at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel in Columbia. Private burial will follow at Fairhaven Cemetery in Norborne.

Sandra was born on April 3, 1944, on a farm six miles north of Norborne, to Harold and Dorothy Newham. She graduated from Norborne High School with the class of 1962, then attended Central Missouri State University.

Sandra spent her professional life working in Social Services for the state of Missouri.

Sandra was a member of the Crossing Church in Columbia. She was an avid enthusiast of the Civil War, traveling to Virginia and Pennsylvania Civil War battlefields.

She is survived by a son, Matthew and his wife, Jennifer; two step grandchildren; and a sister.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Dorothy; and two brothers.

Online condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at www.bachyager.com.