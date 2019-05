John C. Vaughn, 85, of Fayette and Lake of the Ozarks, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019 in Columbia.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, May 20 at Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Fayette. Visitation is an hour before the service. Interment will follow the service at Fayette City Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Samaritan Center, 1310 E. McCarty St., P.O. Box 1687, Jefferson City, MO 65102.