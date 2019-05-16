Merri Rose Thomas-Spires, 54, of Hallsville, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019 at her home.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 17 at Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 18 at the funeral home with Rev. Gary Thomas officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Merri was born on Sept. 24, 1964 in Columbia, the daughter of Bert and Nealia Blanche (Morris) Thomas, who preceded her in death. She retired from Shelter Insurance Company after 35 years of service. Merri enjoyed spending time with her daughter and grandchildren and will be missed.

Survivors include one daughter, Amanda Smith (Shaun) of Sturgeon; five grandchildren, Jillian Smith, Kole Smith, Jordan Smith, Ashton Roach and Brooklyn Roach; four brothers, Frank Thomas (Linda) of Columbia, David Thomas of Hallsville, Gary Thomas (Debbie) of Ashland and Danny Thomas (Patti) of Ashland; three sisters, Linda Ketchum of Hallsville, Pat Thomas of Hallsville and Suzzie Thomas (Curtis) of Moberly; and many nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Tommy Thomas and Johnny Thomas; and one sister, Sandy Thomas.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, c/o Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 West, Columbia, MO 65202.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.