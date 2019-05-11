Don F. (Donnie) Harrison, 85, originally of Edina, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Friday, May 10, 2019 in Columbia.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 12, at Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home in Edina; rosary at 4 p.m. A Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 13, in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Edina, followed by Christian burial in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

Donnie was born on Sept. 23, 1933 in Cherry Box, the son of Omer and Eula (Borron) Harrison. He was united in marriage to Betty Ann Garland on June 13, 1953, in Edina at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Donnie served in the Navy from 1955 to 1957 in Memphis, TN as a Navy Corpsman during the Korean Conflict. He continued to serve in the naval reserves for several years. Donnie and Betty settled in Edina. While raising a family and selling insurance and real estate, he graduated with a BS in business from Northeast Missouri State Teacher’s College.

Donnie was an active member in his community and church. He was a member of the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus–John F. Kennedy Assembly, and a member of the Finance Committee of St. Joseph Parish. He regularly attended the White House Retreat. He served as Grand Knight of the Council 846 (Edina) and as District Deputy of the Knights of Columbus District 2 (Missouri). He was a board member of the Independent Agents Association of Missouri. Donnie chaired the Boy Scouts Funds drive for five years and was an Edina City Alderman for four years.

Donnie’s greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family, especially his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. One of his favorite hobbies was fishing at his secret fishing holes. His home was always open for family and friends; and, around the kitchen table many stories were shared. Donnie was a huge sports fan, especially following the St. Louis Cardinals, the Mizzou Tigers, and any team of his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids.

Surviving is his wife Betty Ann of Columbia; his five children, Lisa (Stephen) Kriegshauser of Columbia, Ron (Monnie) of Kirksville, Brian (Kelly) of Columbia, Kevin of Grand Junction, CO, and Staci Blackwell of Columbia; 16 grandchildren, Nicole (Freddie) Johnston, Sean (fiancé Carissa), Lauren (Brandon) Springer, Kevin (Chelsea), Daniel (Megan), Derek Kriegshauser, Alex, Matthew (fiancé Mariah), Brandon, Zach (fiancé Chelsea), Grant Blackwell, Brooke Blackwell, Clay, Tyler, Hunter Blackwell and Gabe; ten great-grandchildren, Wren, Claire Johnston, Charli, Graham Johnston, Lucas Springer, Mattie Mae, Beck, Benton Springer, Liam and Blake Springer; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins and a host of friends.

Donnie was preceded in death by his parents, Omer and Eula; a sister, Betty Jo; a brother, Orlo; and step-grandson Ryan Thompson.

Memorials: St. Joseph Catholic Church or the Knox County Health Department. Memorials may be mailed to Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home, PO Box 1, Edina, MO 63537.

Fisherman’s Prayer

I pray that I may live to fish until my dying day, and when it comes to my last cast I then most humbly pray, when in the Lords great net I land peacefully asleep, that in His mercy I’ll be judged…BIG ENOUGH TO KEEP!