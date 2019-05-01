Kathleen J. Sutton, 58, of Columbia, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Boone Hospital.

Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 4 at Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia. Memorial services will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with minister Terry Overfelt officiating.

Kathy was born on July 2, 1960 in St. Louis, the daughter of Lawrence and Jeanette (Boese) Bumb. She was married May 29, 1982 in St. Louis to Clifford Sutton.

Kathy loved her family, her puppy, Chloe, her daughters’ CoMotion Dance studio, Faurot Field tailgating, the St. Louis Cardinals, and sing-alongs with her grandson, “Teddy.”

In 1983 she graduated from the University of Missouri.

Survivors include her husband of 37 years, Clifford; three children, Jacqueline Sutton, Melissa (John) Miller and Justin (Michta) Sutton, all of Columbia; her mother, Jeanette Bumb of St. Louis; two grandchildren, Theodore Sutton and Ava Kathleen Miller; two sisters, Lauretta (Dan) Lowery of Ballwin and Susan (Thomas) Sisk of Tampa, FL; one brother, Lawrence Bumb III of St. Louis; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Albert and Betty Sutton of Columbia; and brother-in-law, Chris (Racheal) Sutton of Columbia.

She was preceded in death by her father, Lawrence.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CoMotion Dance, c/o Kathy Sutton Scholarship Fund, 2900 Falling Leaf Lane, Suite 101, Columbia, MO 65201.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.