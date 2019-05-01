Carol Lucille Maxwell Crego, of Sarasota, FL, and long-time resident and teacher in Columbia, journeyed into the peace and joy of heaven on Monday, April 15, 2019, weeks after her 81st birthday. Her daughter was at her side when she humbly stepped into eternity, just as she had been with Mom daily for years once Carol was afflicted with Alzheimer’s, which somehow never robbed Carol of her spirit or contagious joy, for Carol was the gentlest of fighters, and a lifelong teacher and exemplar of living love and hope. On her last conscious day, she was walking and literally dancing and whistling throughout her day, unsurprising to those who knew her even a little.

A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at Pine Shores Presbyterian Church, 6135 Beechwood Ave., Sarasota, FL 34231. An informal gathering for sharing memories of Carol will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at St. Timothy’s Memorial Chapel, 2285 Southern Cross Road, Anaconda, MT 59711, followed by lunch.

Carol Lucille Maxwell was born in “Big Sky Country” and under the grandeur of Montana’s Rocky Mountains, to very loving Scottish and British immigrant parents, and she spent her childhood under watch of the beauty of mountains, in Anaconda, MT. She always felt so very lucky to have grown up with her vibrant older and younger brothers. The three could only have come from Montana.

After a humble, yet love-filled childhood, Carol received her undergraduate degree in education and was a special education and then first grade teacher all her working life, making many special connections that lasted years after her first-graders graduated high school and ventured beyond. She truly loved and gave herself fully to over 30 classes of cherished students before retirement in 2004 from the Columbia Public School System, and as time passed, that love remained. She admired and loved greatly her fellow teachers of Two Mile Prairie School, many of whom she was so excited to meet regularly at Cracker Barrel for years after retirement, always special days for Carol. To her, it was a great honor to teach and to give her all to her students, and this was true within school walls and so often without.

She is survived by her soul connection, that is, her daughter, Terri Jo Crego of Sarasota (a Presbyterian pastor in ministry over 20 years); a son who deeply treasures her still, Al Crego of Chicago (a research programmer/analyst); her life’s truest hero and younger brother, Richard Maxwell of Madison, WI (a former Air Force jet pilot); a dear sister-in-law—really, a sister—Ramona Maxwell of Prescott, AZ, a retired nurse and now hospital volunteer who was married to Carol’s older brother, George Maxwell, a University Dean and prominent scientist who Carol so admired and loved but who, all too early, preceded Carol in passing; and two beloved nephews, Glen and Greg Maxwell of Greenwood, IN and Prescott, AZ, who tickled Mom’s spirit every single time she saw or talked to them.

Carol was a real lover of nature and she cherished living things and the God-given spirit within them. She spent great amounts of time walking trails in and near Columbia, then on church grounds in Sarasota, and really sidewalks and trails wherever she found herself. She parachuted once, and even took enough lessons to solo a small aircraft. She loved drawing and all over her home—on papers, drawings, small pieces of paper stuffed into jewelry boxes, on the backs of photographs, even on the bottoms of lamps—she scribbled touching, secret notes of love and support for her two kids. Many such notes have been found.

All of her life, she loved music and could not help but dance, whether music was playing or not, and in this she helped others find, in their souls, their own music, rhythm, dance, and laughter. She received her musical spirit and gentle love from her own mom, and from her dad she received a fighter’s spirit and a fierceness to her love. Carol combined these qualities and more from her parents and upbringing. She faced serious hardships in life but nevertheless, in her natural gentleness, Carol modeled her strong belief in this: the gift of life comes with challenge, yet life is beautiful, and there is goodness in this world. In fact, goodness is all around, if only we look, and listen. For 20+ years, before or after walking wooded pathways near her house and hearing and seeing the life all around, she’d sit at her bench at Twin Lakes in Columbia. It’s the bench that has prominently carved into it: “WE LOVE YOU MOM.”

When Carol moved from Columbia to the Gulf town of Sarasota, first to live with her daughter Terri Jo at welcoming Pine Shores Presbyterian Church, it was without effort that her natural spirit charmed not one but two churches worth of folks, not to mention the staff and residents of her ultimate place of care, where Carol would often be seen walking, holding others’ hands and giving them assurance, encouragement, and peace.

Our mom spread love from her first breath to her last. It was out of brave strength that her glowing spirit could bring light to untold friends, family, fellow teachers and beloved school children. And so her light here will remain.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting a children’s book or monetary donation be sent to First Presbyterian Church Port Charlotte (2230 Hariet St., Port Charlotte, FL 33952). These gifts will be donated in Carol’s memory to the library at Two Mile Prairie Elementary School of Columbia.

And the old, Scottish poet Burns forcefully declared in a famous closing blessing, “And sae the Lord be thankit!” For us, God is “thankit” for first imagining, then fashioning, and finally sending Carol Lucille Maxwell into our worlds. “We all love you, Mom,” but other angels have beckoned you: “Come, our Bonnie Lass.”