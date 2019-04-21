Angela Marie McCully, 41, of Columbia, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019.

Celebration of Life services are being planned.

Angela was born Sept. 8, 1977 to Robert and Karen Melchert Moranda in Sunnyside, WA, and they preceded her in death. On Feb. 6, 2000 she married Jeff McCully in Kirksville, and he survives. Angela enjoyed being a friend and help to all she met.

She is also survived by four children, Andrew (Amanda) McCully of Columbia, Bailey McCully of Jefferson City, Miranda “Paige” McCully of Columbia and Thomas McCully of Columbia; three grandchildren, Sheldon Brown, Taylor Brown and Peyton Lewis; and one brother, Robert “Bobby” Moranda of Columbia.

