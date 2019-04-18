Larry W. Allen, 70, of Kansas City, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019.

A celebration of Larry’s life will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, April 20 at the East Annex, 801 East Switzler, Centralia. All of Larry’s family and friends are welcome to attend.

Larry was born on Oct. 9, 1948 in Lebanon, MO to parents Roy E. and Patsy R. (Forsee) Allen, and resided in Columbia and Hallsville prior to moving to Kansas City in 1977 to accept a job as a computer programmer with Trans World Airlines. He managed the airline’s maintenance and engineering systems for more than 25 years.

Larry will be deeply missed by his daughter Kari Allen of Kansas City; son Jae Allen of Kansas City; grandson Trenten Allen of Kansas City; brother Gary Allen of Sturgeon; and brother Roy “Hap” E. Allen Jr. of Johnston City, IL. He is further survived by a large extended family and countless friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents and several extended family members.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Larry’s memory to the Defeat GBM Research Collaborative (https://secure2.convio.net/bts/site/Donation2?df_id=4401&4401.donation=form1) or to the National Brain Tumor Society (www.braintumor.org).

Online condolences may be left at www.fentonfuneralchapel.com