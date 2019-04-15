Ruth Alois "Lois" Robinson 78 of Huntsville, Missouri passed away, Thursday, April 11, 2019 at her daughters home in Macon. She was born March 6, 1941 in Mt. Airy, Missouri the daughter of Antorie and Oletha "Edna" (Lee) Jones.

Lois was a graduate of Huntsville High School, class of 1959. On April 16, of 1960 she married Howard "Skip Jack" Robinson in Salisbury, Missouri.

Lois worked for Toastmaster in Macon for many years until they closed and then she went to work for Orscheln's Industry until she retired.

Mrs. Robinson was a member of the Lovell's Grant Chapel A.M.E. church in Moberly. She enjoyed being around family and friends, watching game shows, working puzzle books and watching her favorite baseball team; the St. Louis Cardinals play.

Surviving are 2 daughters, Yolanda Faye (Robinson) Jackson of Moberly, Desiree' "Dizzy" (Robinson) and her husband Eddie Troy of Macon, 4 grandchildren, Lesley (Robinson) Dale of Columbia, Ashley (Robinson) Nshunju of Kansas City, Bryson Robinson of Moberly, Jamelle Robinson of Huntsville, several step-grandchildren, great grandchildren, 1 great, great grandchild, 1 brother, Donald (Nancy) Jones of Fayette, 11 sisters-in-law, Alfreda (Walter) Davis of Huntsville, Terri (Bill) Smith of Moberly, Melody Robinson of Moberly, Avonna Arthur, Gloria Jackson, Charlene Hayes all of Blue Springs, Mo; Carlene Robinson of Columbia, Sena Jones of Columbia, Earlene Jones of Fayette, Nellie Jones and Helen Jones both of Moberly, 2 brothers-in-law, Jeffery Robinson of Moberly, Mikel Robinson of Frankfurt, Ky; 1 Aunt, Alva Wilson of Colorado, 1 Uncle, Thomas (Jackie) Lee of Prairie Home, nieces, nephew, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by both parents, spouse, 2 brothers, Ernest Jones, William "Tiger" Jones, 1 sister, Petrona "Justina" Mitchell and a son-in-law, Harold Jackson.

Funeral services will be held Friday, April 19, 2019 at 1:00p.m. at the Patton Funeral Home in Huntsville with burial to follow in the Huntsville Cemetery. Visitation is Friday from 11:00a.m. until service time. Memorials are suggested to the family.



