Lou Eva Brouk, 89, of Columbia, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019.

Family will hold a private celebration of life upon interment at Columbia Cemetery.

Lou was born Aug. 23, 1929 to Lillian Hamel of Columbia and Erle H. Willis of Shreveport, LA. She attended University High School, class of 1947, and later Stephens College, then the University of Missouri where she was a member of the Chi Omega sorority. Lou married Henry J. Waters III in a 1949 service at Calvary Episcopal Church and later moved to St. Louis where she managed a Peck & Peck clothing store in Clayton. Lou married Donnell M. Brouk of House Springs in 1971, and later returned to Columbia where they resided for 38 years until Don’s passing in 2009. During this time, she was a member of the Columbia Garden Club and served as president. Lou enjoyed cooking, gardening, travel and spending time with family.

Regrettably, Lou suffered the loss of her brother Edwin Erle Willis and eldest daughter Janet Lou Waters during her life, but is survived by her children Jack Waters (Debbie), Susan Waters of New York, and Mary Waters of Columbia; her step-children Kerry Brouk (Bruce Zant) of Florida, and Cheryl Sorrells (Chuck) of AR; her grand-children Sarah Reynolds (Brad) of CA, Lisa Miller (Luke) of Des Moines, IA, Laurel Griffin (Shane) of Kansas City, Daniel Vollrath (Jennifer) of Columbia, and Nicholas Mann of NY; her great-grand-children Cooper and Henley Vollrath, Hallie, Titus, Joel, Abigail, Rachael, Elizabeth, and Corbin Griffin, and Leah and Ryan Reynolds.

Please remember Lou by planting flowers, trees, or shrubs native to Missouri.