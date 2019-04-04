Carole Robinson, 82, of Columbia, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Boone Hospital.

Visitation will be 1:00–2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 6 at Memorial Funeral Home with funeral services to follow at 2:00 p.m. with burial to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

She was born in St. Louis Dec. 23, 1936, the daughter of Lula (Ingraham) Dodson.

Carole grew up in St. Louis and from there began a lifetime of travel. She was married to Bill Robinson for 60 years before he passed away in 2014. As a devoted wife to an Air Force officer she accompanied Bill through his career which took them to nine states and three countries. They chose Columbia for retirement and she worked for several medical offices. She enjoyed all forms of needlework as well as oil painting. She was active in the Columbia Area Senior Center. Carole recently was presented with her 15 year pin for her service in the Fraternal Order of the Eagles.

Carole was the youngest of eight children. She was the last survivor of her generation. She is survived by a daughter, Sabine Robinson of St. Louis; a son, Jim Robinson of Columbia; grandchildren Scott Robinson, Megan Miller and Kelli Robinson; great granddaughter Kenedi Miller, all of Columbia; a host of nieces and nephews and her lovable four legged companion Nikki.

Memorials are suggested to Central Missouri Humane Society or Second Chance in care of the funeral home.

