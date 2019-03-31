Rev. Muriel Watkins Leach, 95, of Columbia passed away Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.

Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 6 at First Christian Church.

Muriel was a School of Nursing student advisor, First Christian Church Minister of Christian Education, and co-pastor of Rocheport Christian Church.

She loved God, family and friends, reading, singing, the beach, dolphins, and traveling. Muriel and Robert Leach (deceased) were married for 63 years. She is cherished by children Kirsten and Corl; granddaughter Kelsey; sister Bessie; and many others.

Muriel asked that memorial gifts go to First Christian Church, Columbia.