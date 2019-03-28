Elijah George Lee Lane, infant son of Zachary A. Lane and Holly A. Smith, was born still at 3:34 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal

Graveside services and burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, April 1, 2019 at Antioch Cemetery in Hannibal. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate. Visitation will be private.

The family is being served by the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal.

Survivors include Elijah's parents, Zachary A. Lane and Holly A. Smith of Hannibal; one sister, Madisyn Lane; and three brothers. Elijah is also survived by his grandfather, Ronald Brown; grandmothers, Sandra Lane and Linda Sward; great-grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins.

Online condolences may be made at www.jamesodonnellfuneralhome.com