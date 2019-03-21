Rita Walch, 73, of Lenexa, KS, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Kansas University Medical Center.

Friends and family will be received from 10:00-11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 23, at St. Thomas Moore Newman Center with a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 11:00 a.m.

Rita was born on Feb. 25, 1946 in Taylorville, IL to the late Paul and Eleanor (Crowe) Walch. She grew up in Paris, MO and graduated from Paris High School. She went on to attend the University of Missouri, received her Bachelor of Arts & Science degree in Political Science and Economics.

She retired from the F.D.I.C. after over 30 years of service.

Rita was an avid University of Missouri sports fan, and was a season ticket holder and attended bowl games. As a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Lenexa, KS, she was very active in Eucharistic Ministries, the church choir, and R.C.I.A. (Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults). Her other interests included traveling, performing arts, her love of music and spending time with her family.

She will be missed by her sisters, Connie Walch of Independence, Marilyn Brown of Columbia, Patricia Walch of St. Louis, Rose (John) Schloot of Columbia; brothers, Joe (Gay) Walch of Montgomery City, Bob Walch of Mexico, MO; 12 nieces and nephews; and 21 great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Raymond and Jerry; and sister Elaine.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Cancer Society or charity or choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; (573) 449-4153.

Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.