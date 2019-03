William Dale Peterson, Sr., 71, of New Franklin, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Pinnacle Hospital in Boonville.

Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Thursday, March 21, at Markland-Yager Funeral Home in New Franklin. Funeral services honoring his life will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 22, at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, New Franklin.

