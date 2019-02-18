Gayla Sportsman

Gayla Sportsman, age 60, of Brookfield, died Saturday, January 5, 2019, at Life Care Center in

Brookfield.

There will be a visitation held Thursday, January 10, 2019, from 6:00 until 8:00 in the evening at

Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield. Burial will be at a later date.

Memorials to the Paisley Smith Education Fund (payable to Jim Sportsman) may be left at or mailed

to Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box 496, Brookfield, MO 64628.

Gayla Louise, daughter of Robert Gardner and Pat Bevan was born April 29, 1958, in Omaha,

Nebraska. On June 25, 1977, she married James R. Sportsman.

Gayla was a homemaker and cleaned houses for many residents in the area. She loved tractor

pulls and demolition derbies. She also had a love for all critters, in fact growing up her mother

referred to her as “Ellie Mae Clampett”.

Survivors include her husband, Jim of the home; two daughters, Nicole Sportsman and Roxie

Sportsman both of Brookfield; one granddaughter, Paisley Smith of Glendive, Montana; one

grandson, Avery Sportsman; two sisters, Heather Tetzlaff and husband, Mike of St. Louis, and Robin

Gray and husband, Jim of Brookfield; one brother, Lloyd Gardner of Frankford; and several aunts,

uncles, and other relatives.

Her parents, Robert Gardner and Pat Walters, preceded her in death.

Edna T. Clark

Edna T. Clark, age 98 of Wien, died Monday, January 7, 2019 at Pioneer Skilled Nursing Center,

Marceline. Edna was born in Wien, Missouri on June 2, 1920 to William and Ellen (Bixenman) Schiltz. She

married Edward Joseph Clark on November 23, 1942.

Edna was a homemaker and had worked at the Lake City Ordinance Plant in Independence and

twelve years at Medalist Sewing Factory in Marceline. She was a member of the St. Mary of the Angels

Catholic Church in Wien, Altar Sodality of the church and an avid gardener.

She is survived by three daughters, Peggy Armentrout and Don of Kansas City, MO, Betty Vasser

and Barry of Salisbury, and Mary Hustead and Clint of Marceline, sister Alfreda O’Halloran and Jay of Las

Vegas, Nevada, eleven grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren as well as great-great grandchildren. She

was preceded in death by her parents, husband Eddie, son Gene F. Clark, three brothers and three sisters.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM Wednesday, January 9, 2019 at St. Bonaventure

Catholic Church in Marceline with burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Wien. Visitation will be from 9-10:30

AM Wednesday with Rosary at 10:30 AM at the church. Memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Cemetery in

Wien or Saving Every Victim (SEV), which is assistance for cancer treatment of area residents, and mailed

to Delaney Funeral Home 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658.