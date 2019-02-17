Hardin E. “Wilkie” Wilkerson, 100, Columbia, passed into the warmth of his Lord’s arms on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 in his apartment in Lenoir Woods, Winwood after a brief illness, with those who loved him at his side.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 West, with inurnment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery with full military honors.

At one-hundred years of age, he remained mentally bright, had a great sense of humor, and loved to sing. He will be fondly missed and long remembered.

He was born in Leitchfield, KY on Sept. 15, 1918 to Martin and Mattie Wilkerson. In 1943, while stationed at the Air Force Base in Enid, OK during WW II, he met and married Ravone Coldiron. After serving in the Air Force, Wilkie enlisted in the National Guard and was deployed to Korea and Japan during the Korean War. After his service, he attended Phillips University in Enid, OK and received his bachelors and master’s degrees.

Stephens College hired Wilkie in 1953, and he worked there until he retired as Director of Admissions in 1992. Wilkie was a Deacon and Elder with the First Christian Church in Columbia. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club for over 50 years, and belonged to the American Legion.

An avid sports fan and participant, Wilkie played baseball and basketball in college; played semi-pro baseball; and signed a contract with the Cleveland Indians. He was active in the Mizzou Quarterback Club.

In 2011, Wilkie moved to the Lenoir Woods campus where he lived the remainder of his life. He was preceded in death by his wife Ravone in 2002 after 59 years of marriage. Four older sisters also preceded him in death. He is survived by a niece, Nancy Caudill, of Hendersonville, TN.

In lieu of flowers, donations could be made to the First Christian Church, Stephens College’s Wilkerson Scholarship Fund, or a charity of your choice.

