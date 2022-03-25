Editor’s Note: The Lake Sun is providing responses to questions asked of candidates seeking office in contested races in the April 5 Municipal Elections. First up is the Mayoral Race in Osage Beach.
The responses are printed unedited.
The candidate responses from Lake Ozark Ward II, School of the Osage Board of Education are next, followed by the Camdenton Board of Education and Camdenton Board of Aldermen Wards 1 and 3.
The responses are printed alphabetically.
City of Osage Beach
Mayor Candidate Questions
Michael Harmison
1. Please provide some background that would support your run for mayor, e.g. education, business experience, civic involvement, family, etc.
-1982 Graduate, Indianola Iowa High School.
-1982 – 1988 Served in the United States Army Reserves.
-1982-1985 Attended Central Missouri State University. Pledge Class President, member of Student Government Association and lettered in wrestling.
- 2000 Founding member of the Indianola Iowa Elks Lodge 2814.
- 2004 – Present, Owner of Harmison’s Hometown Fundraising, Inc.
- 2014- Present resident of Osage Beach, Mo.
- 2015 – Present, Owner of Harmy’s Cheese Store & More, LLC.
- 2021 – Present, Lake Race Board of Executives member.
- 2021 – Present, Convention and Visitors Board of Executives member.
2. Please explain why you're running for Osage Beach mayor.
Osage Beach is prime to become more business friendly, more economically friendly, more community friendly and more tourism friendly. I am not a politician! However, I am the owner of 2 businesses in Osage Beach, and I have personally experienced many of the current political roadblocks placed upon business owners as well as home owners. I absolutely love the Lake of the Ozarks and Osage Beach and firmly believe now is the time for new ideas and new motivated leadership!
3. What are the immediate challenges facing the City of Osage Beach?
Affordable housing and dwindling workforce are two challenges that need addressed as soon as possible. I keep hearing this spoken by our leadership; however, I have not seen any real actions to deal with this once and for alDo you feel that Tax Increment Financing (TIF) is a viable economic development tool?
4. I have most recently conducted quite a bit of research on this subject and still in the process of educating myself more on some of technical details. I firmly believe that if the TIF is fully researched and designed that it most certainly can be a viable economic development tool. I would encourage everyone to do what I have done and educate themselves on the TIF tool and the possible benefits. It is not simply big bad investors wanting to steal more of the profits away from taxpayers. If designed properly and followed, the TIF Program is a way for investors and developers to take on more risks and dramatically improve property that will, in turn, make property values much higher and improve City development. The investors and developers will ultimately end up paying much more in property tax to benefit the City and its population. Without the improvements to the property, no additional tax benefit would have been paid.
5. More specifically, do you think the Legacy Development proposal for Osage Beach Premium Outlet should be granted a TIF? Please explain why or why not.
I have not been provided with all the TIF details related to this proposal. However, from what I have been privy to, and if designed correctly, this would be a huge asset to Osage Beach. I would like to see more family-oriented establishments and opportunities for locals and visitors. From what I have heard of some of the plans with the Outlet property, this would certainty fit that bill.
6. Do you feel the city's permits and policies are too restrictive?
Absolutely, I feel that some of the current city’s permit requirements, policies, ordinances are too restrictive and one of the big reasons that I have decided to run for Mayor of Osage Beach. The most recent example of this is a document dated December 16, 2021, put out by our current Building Official that states “Effective January 1, 2022, a City of Osage Beach Building Permit must be obtained prior to altering or replacing any existing plumbing or mechanical system, including water heaters and HVAC equipment.” After recent community uproar, this new policy (tax) and big brother overreach seems to be under further review. However, it was made clear at a recent Alderman’s meeting that the current City’s Building Official feels that this should be enforced and overdue. It was also explained that the city of Osage Beach recently adopted 2018 International Building Codes and 2017 National Electrical Codes, and they haven’t been enforcing some of these codes yet and he believes it is now time to enforce. I am currently researching the international codes that have been adopted and wonder what other codes have yet to be enforced. How is the city going to deal with all the extra time involved in developing permits, reviewing permits, filing permits, and then actually going on premise and physically inspecting new water heaters or HVAC installation? Does the city currently have enough time to take this on or will the city next ask for more taxpayer money for new processors and inspectors? And are they really going to ask residence and builders to work around inspectors’ schedules to meet them onsite for the city inspection before they can use hot water? And, what else might the city inspector look at while in homeowners’ basements and property that they feel is not up to code? To be clear, I am certainly for safety and some codes are necessary; however, the current big bother mentality needs to change in Osage Beach.
7. What would be on your agenda if you were elected mayor?
Whether some want it or not, the number of residence and visitors are going to soar the next few years at the Lake of the Ozarks and Osage Beach. Limit government oversight, regulations and waste while maintaining safety. Reach out to developers and investors to create affordable housing and family friendly activities. Install some sort of “Welcome to Osage Beach Lake of the Ozarks” sign coming into town from Camdenton. Bike paths, walking trails, dog parks and campgrounds would entice an entire group of visitors that are not into bars or boating yet would love to enjoy our beautiful surroundings and scenery. Ensure that government officials take the time to work with residence and businesses rather than against them for maintenance, growth, and development. Install or expand sidewalks around Osage Beach for our residence and guests.
8. Please provide any additional information that would help voters make an informed decision.
I absolutely love the Lake of the Ozarks and Osage Beach and plan to spend the rest of my life in this beautiful city. I am very visible in the area sponsoring events, fundraisers, serving as a volunteer on boards and committees. I frequently enjoy the many wonderful and delicious restaurants and establishments with family and friends. I love to go boating, coving out and riding my jet ski on our Lake or taking my dogs for a walk in some of our parks. While I enjoy all these things, I believe our city has so much more to offer and I hope to be a part of making that happen. I truly want to MAKE OSAGE BEACH GREAT AGAIN! Please like me on Facebook at Michael Harmison for Mayor, Osage Beach MO and your support is greatly appreciated!
City of Osage Beach
Mayor Candidate Questions
John Olivarri
Please provide some background that would support your run for mayor, e.g., education, business experience, civic involvement, family, etc.
Carole and I have lived at the Lake for the past 30 years! We both believe it’s important to give back to our community. I chose to serve the city -- and did so by volunteering on numerous committees (Chairman of the Planning and TIF Commissions) before serving as Ward 3 Alderman for 9 years and Mayor for the past 6.
My professional background, 25 years with AT&T-- included operations, customer service, financial analysis, product management and marketing.
I serve with the following Lake organizations – Vice Chairman of Council of Local Governments, Director of Central Ozarks Development, Trustee of Camden County Library District, and Volunteer with the Dream Factory (a national wish granting organization).
Please explain why you're running for Osage Beach mayor.
I have learned a lot during my tenure as Mayor and also acquired experiences that can only be developed in this position. Our accomplishments have been many and Osage Beach is currently positioned to continue its trend of success! My experience will help to keep our community moving forward without interruption.
What are the immediate challenges facing the City of Osage Beach?
Osage Beach is fortunate to have a current rate of business and residential growth that could not have been imagined in years past. However, this has not come without some issues much like those also being experienced nationally. For example, increased demands on our current workforce, a need for additional employees and affordable housing for our workers.
Do you feel that Tax Increment Financing (TIF) is a viable economic development tool?
I am in favor of public financial assistance and consider it a viable tool of economic development. The Prewitt Point TIF is a prime example of how a TIF should work. The developer received some help required to build, promote and finance the complex. Only new taxes resulting from new businesses are used to pay off the financial funding obligation and the taxing districts immediately begin to share in some of the new tax revenue. When the TIF obligation is paid in full, the taxing districts get 100% of the tax collected and the community has a viable business base that continues to provide needed products and services. If tools like this where not available small communities would be severely restricted in their ability to attract these developments.
More specifically, do you think the Legacy Development proposal for Osage Beach Premium Outlet should be granted a TIF? Please explain why or why not.
The preliminary presentation for the outlet mall’s redevelopment appears to justify some
consideration for public financial assistance.
However, an actual application or plan has not been submitted by the developer so it’s difficult to anticipate what assistance might be appropriate or what revenue will be available for funding.
Early discussions with this developer included the need to incorporate residential housing to help
ensure staffing for the new businesses
Do you feel the city's permits and policies are too restrictive?
I feel the city’s current permitting policies are adequate for our community. While on one hand I hear some say there should be no regulations others then ask why the city’s policies don’t offer more protection! Health and safety factors are key not only for those doing the initial building/installing/repair work but for the assurances they provide subsequent buyers and sellers.
7. What would be on your agenda if you were elected mayor?
I would continue to work with our staff and the Board of Aldermen to implement existing long-range plans that enhance city services. We are currently looking to add an economic developer to help guide the city’s future development, work with existing businesses and address both workforce and housing needs.
8. Please provide any additional information that would help voters make an informed decision.
It has been my pleasure to serve as the Mayor of Osage Beach and I’m proud to say our accomplishments have been many!
In 2020 we were challenged with making decisions regarding the pandemic. We allowed our businesses, residents and visitors to make their own choices. Our businesses stayed open, and our citizens kept working! We are reaping the benefits of that decision.
I have the experience and the time that is required to do what you expect from your Mayor!
I Would Appreciate Your Vote on April 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.