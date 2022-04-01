Matt Burns
Please provide background information, e.g. education, work history, civic involvement, family, etc.
I'm married with two wonderful children. My son recently graduated from Camdenton and is in college. My daughter is in 3rd grade and growing up too fast for her daddy. My wife is a fantastic person who has dedicated a vast amount of her adult life to the health care of others working as a Registered Nurse. I attend the First Baptist Church in Camdenton. In addition, I speak at political events around the lake and state. I grew up in a single wide mobile home with three older sisters and one brother. Although we lived a modest lifestyle, our parents blessed us with love. They instilled valuable life skills. My mother and father often faced hard times in life, but they never gave up. Neither will I.
I work in the property disaster restoration field, negotiating large complex claims. I am a licensed adjuster and enjoy helping customers as a construction and restoration claims advocate. Striving for excellent and honest work is essential.
I graduated from the University of Columbia’s Law Enforcement Training Institute. I have 13 years of Law Enforcement experience in Camden County, Camdenton, and Linn Creek. I have served as a peace officer in many different roles, including patrol, police sergeant, criminal investigator, background investigator, and police chief. In addition, I have years of experience in negotiations, management, labor law, ethics, Constitutional law, background investigations, grant writing, and policy creation.
I have attended many exceptional training courses in leadership adaptation for governmental organizations, racial sensitivity, policy writing, grant writing, human resources, active school shooters {A Sandy Hook initiative}, psychological interrogations.
I feel my life experience blends my public and private sector skills effectively. My experience equips me to move past outmoded thinking and search for constructive solutions.
Why are you running for the board of education?
Strengthening the safety and security of our district is an enormous priority for me as a father of a young daughter. A safe environment for our children and those who work in the district must come before all else. This means we must create a robust background screening process that is second to none. My experience in law enforcement and training as a background investigator will bolster our current policy. Our current approach, while good, is the state-required minimum. We can improve our background checks and make them better than the minimum. As a result, I'm confident we can enhance increased safety for all.
We must ensure our current school officers have the resources to neutralize those who aim to harm our children. I want the school resource officers to be expertly trained in Active Shooter situations. We should encourage rigorous training in physical fitness, marksmanship, offensive/defensive tactics, legal updates. While I haven't worked out all the details yet, I believe we should strike up a professional partnership with local law enforcement. We could encourage our highway patrol, local police, and local deputies to make random campus patrols. Potentially we could offer them a hot meal and professional conversation with our staff and students at zero cost. This serves several purposes. First, it increases the number of good guys with guns to serve as a deterrent. I also feel it could build a fantastic relationship between kids and cops. We need more role models for our students, especially young children.
While we are concerned with safety, we must always remain accessible to the community. Secrecy in government is no longer acceptable; we must do our work in front of the people. Safeguarding our God-given Constitutionally protected rights must be our highest purpose. Elected school boards must ensure a parent's ability to exercise free speech remains unencumbered. I often hear arguments about why our district should not allow offensive speech or critical speech, especially on social media. Offensive or critical discourse may be unpleasant, but it is essential to the survival of liberty. Not long ago, the National School Board Association made an unprecedented effort to chill free speech. In their letter to President Biden, they requested the federal government investigate (intimidate) parents as domestic terrorists. This is wrongheaded thinking, divisive, and further drives a wedge between our schools and the community. We must continue to reject this bureaucratic mindset that hinders education and isolates parents from publicly funded schools. Local police can undoubtedly handle any matter that arises as long as we provide the proper training and resources to reduce response times.
When I advocate for free speech, I need to clarify the school itself has limitations in curriculum and standards. Therefore, educators should never purposefully include educational elements that conflict with community standards.
3. What are the major challenges the school district faces in the near future?
I think most people would agree that offering increased compensation for employees and a more attractive benefits package should be a priority. Unfortunately, we are limited until the principal on the debt is decreased. Some argue for a tax increase or a backdoor approach of increasing property assessments as a de facto tax increase. I strongly oppose any more tax increases. Once allowed to examine all aspects of the budget thoroughly, we can locate and eliminate the wasteful spending practices of the district and pay more towards the principal on the debt.Local governments and schools have benefited from "our" remain open policy. Our community decided to keep businesses open during the last two years.
As a result, we have been blessed with record revenues for our school district. Local businesses and citizens via their private patronage set record after record. Our district budget has increased significantly in the last two to three years due to our advocacy for freedom and openness. Better management of our record income replaces the need for further tax increases.
The Camdenton School District's most significant issue is inadequate leadership by the superintendent and a few board members. The outgoing superintendent has routinely failed to meet the district's goals or effectively enforce the board policies. Our elected school boards have refused to hold the administration accountable for failing to meet goals and objectives for many years. Let me explain further with some examples. Not so long ago, the Camdenton School District was admired by many for its academic excellence. Sadly, our Missouri Assessment Program scores have sharply declined over the last several years. According to the most recent data available by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, only 36.9% of our students are proficient in math. Only 48.9% are proficient in English Language Arts. The MAP scores of our subgroups (minority students, free and reduced lunch students, English Language learning students, and students with disabilities) are even more problematic. As a result, DESE has placed three of our district's schools in what DESE refers to as "Targeted Status." This data originated before the pandemic. Our scores cannot be attributed to emergency circumstances.
Essentially all issues can be traced back to poor leadership. The erosion of public trust has resulted from multiple scandals. Examples of this are allegations chronicled by Lake Expo surrounding the janitor who allegedly masturbated on school grounds in front of students and exposed himself numerous times. As a result, a current teacher has filed a lawsuit claiming employment retaliation has been levied against him by our administrators. Some parents have also filed lawsuits. The community has been in outrage over the perceived failure to take swift and immediate action for some time. Once again, no one has been held accountable. Our previous board decided to approve unprecedented contract extensions for some in the administration. This decision is unacceptable and a further example of poor decision-making. I respectfully ask you to understand this is not a negative review of anyone's character. However, being a good person does not produce the results we are seeking. Anyone who works in the private sector understands the demand for results. The business owner will correct the failure to deliver results, or the business will fail. The school board should have a similar approach. In the last two elections, voters decided to make a change and break from the status quo by electing candidates who they believed placed a greater emphasis on local control, responsiveness, and accountability. This is evidence that what I am saying has merit. I want to be clear; our incredible staff and teachers are not responsible for any of this. I can personally attest to the dedication of many of our employees. They tell me the overabundance of top-down bureaucracy and the excessive use of online learning platforms such as I-READY are major contributing factors to the declining scores and sinking morale. The solution is to elect candidates who insist on results, hold those failing to produce results accountable, and serve as a representative link to the community. Together, we can create a school system that promotes our Ozark values to the next generation of Americans.
4. What does the district currently do well, and what issues do you believe the CSD district needs to address in its academic program and offerings? What changes would you recommend?
There is a lot to like about the Camdenton School District. We have exceptional students, dedicated employees, strong community support, a gorgeous campus, and the great Laker brand. We should continue to highlight and show off the students and their achievements. The Arts department comes to mind; I frequently see the students and the fruits of their hard work on social media. They are not alone; many of the schools in the district take a similar approach. I only mention the Arts department as they seem to be the most enthusiastic about their social media outreach to the community.
Technology can be a valuable tool for education, or it can be a crutch. I'm worried it will slowly replace teachers with online learning platforms, exacerbating social disconnection. Many parents and teachers are apprehensive about the increase of students, especially young students who lack adequate social skills. We must strive for balance. We should consider incorporating more field trips, engagement in farming practices, and bringing enjoyment to our school day. Let's commit to getting students outside of the classroom. Let's commit to expanding their opportunities and experiences.
5. How do you feel about AMI days vs. in-school learning days?
AMI (Alternative Method of Instruction) generally should be abandoned. Our nation and our community experienced AMI's immersion during the Covid lockdowns. Parents, including myself, who have young children, soon realized the AMI method is utterly inferior to a high-quality teacher. Due to lockdowns and the illegal quarantining our district engaged in during the 2020-2021 school year, nearly a thousand students fell behind. We have scrambled to provide remediation for those students, and we are still working on improvements. I have no objection to a parent who chooses to utilize AMI if needed for medical purposes, self-isolation purposes, or disciplinary purposes. However, the overwhelming majority of parents understand the flaw of AMI. Generally, AMI should give way to the tried-and-true methods of teachers and students together.
6. How would you respond to a parent who wants the district to limit access to or remove books from the school library or classroom?
First, I would seek as much information as possible about the book in question and why the parent requests it be limited. Our board policy indicates that materials found in our library should align with the goals of our curriculum. Assuming the concerned parent can articulate why and provide evidence that this book does not align with our curriculum, we can, if needed, seek reconsideration according to policy. If a determination is made that this book does not support our curriculum objectives, it can be removed. However, if the book aligns with our curriculum, it would be hard to imagine how to justify such a limitation. Perhaps the concern is the curriculum. We should look at all aspects and best align them with our community standards. Now, I suspect this question is designed to probe the mentality of board candidates regarding the idea of removing books. I am concerned about the idea of removing books, even controversial books based on a person's beliefs. Generally, I do not support book removal.
We should verify that proper protocols are in place to guarantee books are age-appropriate. We should make it abundantly clear and inform parents of their rights to restrict their child's access to controversial material. Recently a hot topic in the news has caused alarm over sex education and the graphic use of illustrated sex acts. Social media has been abuzz over certain cartoon illustrated books that depict extremely explicit sex acts such as oral and anal sexual intercourse. It's one thing to educate minors on abstinence and the dangers of teen pregnancy. However, allowing children access to graphic pornographic pictures is unacceptable; this material should not be in a school library. Its likely material such as this violates existing state statutes and serves no educational purpose whatsoever. I don't believe something like this would happen in our school. But, if it did, it would violate our board policy and should be removed from the library immediately.
7. What issues do you see currently impacting public education?
Thomas Jefferson said, "If a nation expects to be ignorant and free in a state of civilization, it expects what never was and never will be." Jefferson advocated in the Virginia General Assembly for legislation that would have essentially established a form of publicly funded education. However, many historians believe Jefferson's view of education aimed at complete decentralization and placed control in the hands of local parents. Since the creation of the U.S. Department of Education in 1980, our public schools have struggled. The U.S. Department of Education's primary role is administering federally funded programs and enforcing civil rights. In actuality, this department has deviated from its primary role and exceedingly promotes centralized education well beyond its intended purpose. They use the power of money to manipulate compliance from states and local entities. Rather than local parents working through their local representatives to solve problems as our system of government was designed. We have created a bureaucratic mess. This mentality has grown deep roots at the state level and is furthered by the many lobbyist organizations that share similar views. Issues can stem from this structure. I have had many discussions with parents and teachers about their ideas for improvement. After researching, I often find a rule or procedure that either prohibits the idea or creates extreme difficulty for its implementation. School boards should move away from private lobbyists and advocate directly with our state and federal lawmakers for more autonomy at the local level.
Another significant issue is the explosion of Critical Race Theory in the public dialogue. Some see it everywhere, while some deny its existence totally at the K-12 level, so what's the truth? I have heard the argument that CRT only resides as a discipline in law school; others say it simply tells the true story of the atrocities of the past. They also claim zero affiliation with the German philosopher Karl Marx. The truth is CRT was developed from the Critical Theory framework, whose founders espoused Neo-Marxism and a revolutionary overthrow of capitalism. The ideology of CRT believes that our legal system, along with our founding principles, is inherently racist, even irredeemably so, and should be deconstructed. If successful, this would bring an end to our Constitutional Republic, replacing individual liberty and responsibility with collectivism.
CRT may not yet have a toe hold in our local community, but we should get ahead of this controversial theory. Benjamin Franklin said, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” We should craft policies that prohibit the divisive concepts of CRT. History, even controversial history, should be presented from a holistic point of view. We should avoid biased presentations or biased interpretations of the past. History should not be sanitized at all, and we must teach the facts of what occurred, the good and the bad. Teaching the pernicious sins of our past is essential so that we never repeat them. However, we should not lose sight of the goodness of America and its people. We should teach our children about the heroes of the past and present. Harriet Tubman, Frederick Douglass, Amelia Earhart, Betsy Ross, Billy Graham, Audie Murphy, Dr. Ben Carson, Michio Kaku, and many others are great American heroes. Let's highlight those individuals and reject the division of identity politics.
8. Please add anything you'd like.
We have received three separate requests for questions and answers. Many of the questions are similar, and thus my responses can be repetitive. I did this to remain consistent. I have put a considerable amount of thought into my answers. I have tried to answer complicated issues and provide pragmatic solutions. Rather than running on buzz words, I have decided to identify problems and provide my vision for correction. All four candidates in this race are good men who value this community. I'm asking you to vote for me as I represent a different approach to our concerns and a commitment to reform where change is needed. I feel I bring different skills and views to the existing school board. Policy creation is a primary role of the school board and something I enjoy and believe I excel at. If my vision resonates with you, I respectfully ask you to vote for Matt Burns for the Camdenton School Board on April 5th, 2022. Thank you, and kind regards.
Jacob Neusche
1.Please provide background information, e.g., education, work history, civic involvement, family, etc.
I am a Camdenton graduate, having valued my time as a Laker football player and Speech and Debate member. I now hold a Master’s Degree in Business Administration, Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting and I’m currently serving as Vice President of a local bank. In public service, I am volunteer chairman of Camden County Planning and Zoning and previously volunteered with the Lake Ozark Regional Economic Development Council.I am married to a Camdenton Schools employee and have one, soon to be, two children as students in the district. I am fully vested in the school and community.
2. Why are you running for the board of education?
I would love the opportunity to reinvest in the community that invested in me, both academically and personally. The community forever touched our family when it came together after the loss of my brother, Army Specialist Joshua Neusche. It showed what the heart of a small town really means. The gratitude I hold for the school and this community runs deep. To serve on the Camdenton School Board would be an honor.
If elected, here are my Three Top Priorities:
•. Financial Oversight, Transparency, and Sustainability. We are trusted stewards of taxpayer money and it is our duty to achieve the greatest benefit for our students, staff, and community. I will bring financial knowledge from a business and accounting perspective to ensure the district can sustain desired growth. The next 5-10 years of inflation will be financially challenging. Oversight will be imperative.
• Improve collaborative and safe dialogue for all stakeholders: parents, teachers and school staff, school administrators and the community. There are always going to be passionate views when exploring topics or making important decisions. It is crucial that stakeholders feel they have a safe avenue to share their opinions, feel heard and respected. This information must be considered by decision makers to move forward with the best courses of action. Our students are watching how we manage differences of opinions and how we make decisions collectively. We have an opportunity and a duty to model communication with positive intentions for the betterment of our school and our children.
• Improve individualized learning for all students and support for teachers. I think it’s important to continue the movement of lowering class sizes, while also building upon structures and supports for both students and staff.
3. What are the major challenges the school district faces in the near future?
Staff retention and recruitment are critical to counteract the challenge of personnel shortages in a growing school district. We need to move forward in a way that promotes staff innovation, staff support, and a collaborative school culture.
In the future, due to inflation, the district’s budget will be stretched to offset daily operating expenses. We will need to create long-term financial goals, hold ourselves (as a board) and the district accountable for reaching them. The community rightfully has high expectations for their children.
The world of work evolves continuously. We need to support our students starting in early education and kindergarten, by building a foundation of academic and personal skills that enable them to become lifelong learners.
4. What does the district currently do well and what issues do you believe the CSD district needs to address in its academic program and offerings? What changes would you recommend?
Camdenton is unique in offering extracurricular activities and programs to enhance the educational experience: Robotics, the International Baccalaureate Program, A Plus, and dual credit. I would encourage building upon successful academic and vocational programs, focusing on Improving individualized learning for all students and support for teachers. I think it’s important to continue the movement of reducing class sizes, and improving the student-to-teacher ratio.
5. How do you feel about AMI days vs. in-school learning days?
If the district can build a calendar to meet hours and have built-in forgiven days due to closures, that seems ideal for all. If the district needs a contingency plan for closures, AMI days can provide the flexibility for staff and students to work and learn remotely.
6. How would you respond to a parent who wants the district to limit access to, or remove, books from the school library or classroom?
I would thank the parent for coming forward with their thoughts and share that every parent has a right to decide or help their child decide what to read in a library that is there to provide books for all students. I would reference the school’s policy on reviewing specific books with the appropriate committees for further inquiries.
7. What issues do you see currently impacting public education?
Public education is currently impacted by limitations in financial sustainability and staff and student support structures The current inflationary period could last years or decades. The resources entrusted to the school district will have to be stretched further than previously budgeted, while supporting growing staff and student needs.
8. Please add anything you'd like.
I thank you for your time in reading my thoughts. If elected, I will listen, advocate, and serve the community.
Sincerely: Jacob Neusche, “Business Mind, Student & Staff Heart, Laker Soul”
John Seward
Please provide background information, e.g., education, work history, civic involvement, family, etc.
I was sworn into the U.S. Army in 1978. I am a 1980 graduate of the ROTC program at the University of Missouri-Columbia with a degree in Recreation and Parks Administration. I hold a Master of Business Administration in Aviation Business from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and a Master of Science degree in Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College. I retired from the United States Army as a Brigadier General in 2011 and reside in Camdenton, Missouri. I am married to the former Lisa Lagerman of Milwaukee, Wisconsin who is an Air Force Veteran. Lisa serves the community as a volunteer with the Camden County Child Advocacy Council. She previously served as a Registered Nurse volunteer with Medical Missions for Christ in Camdenton. We have four daughters who also served the Nation; Larissa (Army), Kira (Army/Air Force Spouse), Shaya (Navy Civilian), and Malia (Army). All of their spouses served or currently serve the military. There are four combat Veterans in our immediate family. I continued to serve the Nation as a Department of the Army Civilian after active-duty retirement and completed 42 years of service to the U.S. Army in May 2020. I currently volunteer my time to various civic and Veterans organizations and serve as a Pee-Wee Wrestling Coach for the Camdenton Wrestling Club. I serve as the Post Commander and First Vice Commander of the Zack Wheat American Legion post in Sunrise Beach, Missouri and am a member of the VFW post in Camdenton, Missouri. I am a member of the Greenview, Missouri Elks Lodge and serve with Lisa as the monthly coffee/snack servers at a local church. We also serve on the church Security/Safety team. I currently serve on the Army Reserve Officer Training Corps (AROTC) Board of Directors for the University of Missouri-Columbia. Lisa and I are members of the Osage Beach Harley Owners Group and are avid motorcycle riders. I believe in the 2nd Amendment and hunt regularly with both bow and firearms. Lisa and I have rescued Great Danes for over 25 years and currently home five Great Danes and two rescue cats. I am a certified Scuba Dive Master (Instructor) and hold a 4th Degree Blackbelt (Master) in Tae Kwon Do. I am a lifetime musician playing the trombone at various churches and organizations and currently play bass guitar with a local bluegrass group.
Why are you running for the board of education?
I have two daughters and a sister who are teachers in the District. I have 12 grandchildren who attend school in the District, Pre-School through High School and are in every building in the District except Hurricane Deck. I have a vested interest in the education of my grandchildren. Because I served in the Army, our four daughters attended school in 13 different school districts over their school careers across the Nation and in Germany. Our oldest went to four high schools. Our second oldest went to three high schools. Our last two daughters went to two high schools each. I have lots of experience with what works and does not work in a variety of school systems. I would bring a different, broad point of view to the school board. General George S. Patton once said, “If everyone is thinking alike, then nobody is thinking.”
What are the major challenges the school district faces in the near future?
Based upon the February 14, 2020 School Board meeting, the District is $26,529,527.35 in debt. From my experience in the Army, we worked on the premise that there is no more money. To spend money, you have to give up money from somewhere else in order to ever hope to pay off the debt without going back to the taxpayers. 70% of my personal property and real estate taxes already go to the Camdenton School District. I would like to help work this issue as a member of the School Board with our School Administration and our community.
A second issue I see facing the school district is the discipline issues with vaping, drug use, drug dealing, and bullying in the schools starting as young as Middle School. I get this information from talking to my grandchildren who are afraid to use the bathrooms at school. Not surprisingly, it was also addressed to the Board at the January 22, 2020 School Board meeting by one of the Student Advisors. Every student, parent, teacher, and member of our community should be working to fix this. We owe our students and teachers a safe educational and working environment.
What does the district currently do well and what issues do you believe the CSD district needs to address in its academic program and offerings? What changes would you recommend?
The School District is very competitive with teacher and paraprofessional pay due to some recent actions from the current School Board. Additionally, all of the schools do an outstanding job with special activity events to connect with the parents and families of their students. Finally, our district has the very best teachers and administrators who are adaptable, engaging, and truly value their students and make a world of difference in their lives, impacting everything from their classroom learning to each student’s long-term success.
As for recommendations, I would pick a consistent curriculum that meets the needs of our students and stick with it. I have heard that the Special Education reading curriculum has changed four times in the last six years. I suspect this is probably true to some extent with the general education curriculum. Teachers already have a difficult time managing the time they have each day with limited resources without trying to learn and present a curriculum that changes frequently. Additionally, teachers need as much professional development as possible to stay current in their field and to increase student achievement. Finally, I would propose a mentor program for our first-year teachers which pairs them with a more experienced teacher who can help them through that first year of teaching. This works well in the Army and provides the new teacher with experienced advice and a trusted person to seek help and ask questions of. It is a win-win for the school district.
How do you feel about AMI days vs. in-school learning days?
My first experience with AMI days occurred during the COVID shutdown in the spring of 2020. Two of our children and their families were between houses and living with us. I saw seven children everyday sitting around a makeshift classroom we made in our dining room. In defense of the School District, COVID got thrown at them and they scrambled to do the best they could with what they had. What concerned me most was one of our elementary school grandchildren sitting there everyday with what seemed like not much to do. I asked him what his assignments were and he said, “I have to read for 45 minutes.” I said, “Every day?” He said, “No, just 45 minutes every week.” That is a travesty and that young man lost a half year of instruction and learning; this is unacceptable for any student! Having said that, I believe there are probably days where AMI is required. If we lost two weeks like we did last February to extreme freezing and sub-zero temperatures, AMI might be needed to keep students in some sort of learning mode during an extended absence. If just a snow day off, let the students have that day off and go out and enjoy making snowmen, throwing snowballs, and just plain having fun.
How would you respond to a parent who wants the district to limit access to, or remove, books from the school library or classroom?
That depends on a few things. I would first have to look at the First Amendment of our Constitution. The First Amendment broadly protects the rights of free speech and free press. Free speech means the free and public expression of opinions without censorship, interference, and restraint by the government. Who decides what is appropriate for the library or classroom? If we restrict one type of book, do we restrict books that every party think is inappropriate? If we did, there would not be many books in the library. School libraries are there to provide materials that support or expand upon the lessons being taught in school, or cater to interests deemed appropriate for students to pursue. The question to be asked is, “What are the lessons that you want taught, which you think make particular materials appropriate or inappropriate in a school library?” I don’t believe any parent wants overly crude, violent, or pornographic materials in a school library. So, each request that comes up would have to be looked at in view of our freedom of speech rights guaranteed by the Constitution and the determination if this particular book supports or expands upon the lessons being taught in school.
What issues do you see currently impacting public education?
First for our School District, I see the Missouri School Improvement Program 6 (MSIP6) impacting how we do business in the District. MSIP6 is focused on continuous improvement for all schools, the preparation of each student for life beyond high school, and promoting practices that lead to healthy school systems. MSIP6 was approved by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education in February, 2020. Implementation of MSIP6 is ongoing and still being implemented by the District. The COVID shutdown in 2020 slowed much of the implementation down but the District is making headway toward full implementation. Two positive results from MSIP6 for teachers is the protection of teachers’ planning time during the school day. Another positive outcome is the recommended changes to teacher to student ratios in the classrooms. The current School Board is already moving forward on this initiative by starting the hiring process for additional teachers to help reduce these classroom sizes. This initiative was briefed during the February 2022 School Board meeting. I would however, be interested in what the teachers and school administrators think of MSIP6 and its’ initiatives. There is a Public Hearing on MSIP6 on May 5, 2022, 2:00-4:00PM at the Governor Office Building, Room 450, 200 Madison Street, Jefferson City, Missouri.
A second issue I see impacting public education in our Nation is the push for teaching Critical Race Theory (CRT). CRT is divisive and is designed to pit people of different races against each other. It teaches white children that they are evil oppressors because of white privilege and it teaches minority children that they are eternal victims and will never get ahead because of their white oppressors. CRT believes science, reason, and evidence are a white way of learning and that storytelling and lived experiences are an alternative, which hurts everyone. CRT breeds racism in our children. I heard Morgan Freeman, one of the best actors I know and who is Black, state in an interview that, “If you want to stop racism in our country, stop talking about it.” Continually stirring it up only promotes it. Our American national motto is, “E Pluribus Unum – Out of Many, One.” In my mind, One Nation…One People!
My final issue I see impacting public education in our Nation is the discussion on forced masking and forced immunizations for COVID. For masking, there are speech and social interaction development issues with young students who are forced to mask. I have read there is a 364% surge in baby and toddler referrals to speech therapy thanks to mask wearing. Our granddaughter in Mississippi has worn a mask since she started Kindergarten. She is now a First Grader and has never been to school without a mask. She has never seen her teacher smile. She has never seen anyone’s lower face at school. She says she can’t make friends because they can’t talk to each other in masks. What a travesty! The principles of our Constitution-which provides for self-determination, limited government, and individual rights-are absolutely clear. I say NO to forced masking. Parents and students have the right to choose if they want to mask or not. I also say NO to forced immunizations for COVID. I have been fully vaccinated for COVID with the booster but, we don’t make people to get a Flu shot or track them if they don’t. Again, the principles of our Constitution-which provides for self-determination, limited government, and individual rights-are absolutely clear. Parents and students must have the freedom to choose whether they immunize or not.
8. Please add anything you'd like.
I served the Nation in the U.S. Army for 42 years. I served 31 years in uniform and 11 as a Department of the Army Civilian. My last job in uniform was Deputy Commanding General of U.S. Army Pacific. I was personally responsible for the operations of the command which included the daily oversight of over 150,000 Soldiers, Civilians, and family members in five countries (U.S., Japan, Korea, Australia, and Singapore) and management of a $452 million annual budget. I have vast experience managing large organizations with large budgets. I also have vast experience working with diverse organizations, people, and opinions to pull them together as a cohesive team to accomplish any task and mission. I am a combat Veteran and a Conservative. I would like to thank the other three gentlemen who are running for School Board. Each one of you stood up and answered the call for service to our children and School District. Each one of us, in our own way, want what we think is best for the children, parents, teachers, staff, and administration in our schools.
Eric Walters
Please provide background information, e.g. education, work history, civic involvement, family, etc.
I am a proud Laker, having lived in Camdenton most of my life. My wife, Shayla and I intentionally chose Camdenton as the home to raise our family in. I attended college at the University of Central Missouri and majored in Hospitality Management. Currently, I work in sales and have been with the same company for twenty years. My wife works for the Camdenton School District as an educator. Our oldest son Grant, is a 2021 graduate of Camdenton High School and now attends Drury University as a student and athlete. Our youngest son Cyrus, is in the second grade at Dogwood Elementary. As a family, we have enjoyed serving our school and community in different ways. Most of our community service has stemmed from running the Camdenton Youth Wrestling Club for the past 10 years. Together and along with other volunteers in our community, my wife, my oldest son, and I have coached and managed the club. I grew up involved in many extracurricular activities, and I know how vital those opportunities are for kids. We absolutely love watching kids face challenges on and off the wrestling mat, and we enjoy supporting them while they overcome those challenges and set new goals.
I joined the Board of Education in April of 2019. During my time as a board member, I have tried to be involved in learning and serving the district in many capacities. I have served on several Board Committees including:
Teacher Advisory Committee Board Representative for three years
Camdenton R-III School District Education Foundation for two years
Board Finance Committee for two years
Camdenton Classified Employees Association Board Representative for three years
Teacher Impact Grant and Blair Trust Scholarship committees
Through my experiences on these committees and as a board member, I have learned so much about the amazing students, staff, parents, and community partners in our district. I have been honored to support and advocate for the stakeholders of this district, and I am very thankful for this volunteer opportunity. My number one goal is that ALL students in our district have the best educational experience we can provide. I believe that is possible when our kids are supported by members of the local community, and I will always strive to be a part of that support system.
Why are you running for the board of education?
During my first term, I spent as much time as I could learning about how our district operates and getting to know our staff and students. I believe we are in a time of major transition within our district. I have had the past few years to learn and I feel passionately about helping to improve some systems and processes. I hope to improve our internal and external communication systems. I want to ensure that every stakeholder has a voice and that we are able to hear ALL perspectives before we make decisions that impact our students and community. ALL voices matter, not just the loudest ones.
I would also like to implement a systematic evaluation process for all our programs. We shouldn’t wait until we see students struggling or failing to re-evaluate. If we have a schedule established for re-evaluation of each of our programs, we will have a better opportunity to improve proactively. I would like this evaluation to represent all perspectives, including students, staff, teachers, parents and community members. Working together is what's best for our kids.
What are the major challenges the school district faces in the near future?
Our biggest challenge is that our district and community are divided. A lot of this division stems from the need for more internal and external professional communication so that misinformation is not being shared and spread. We also need to meet face to face as a team to find solutions to problems instead of taking it to social media. We, as board members, are setting the example and we are responsible for ensuring that we provide solid communication to and for the district. Because of this, professionalism is of the utmost importance. If we develop systems and structures for communication, we will create more unity. Unity does not mean that everyone will have the same opinions all the time. It means that we will discuss the differences we have while keeping our common goal in mind; which is doing what is best for our kids.
While I am confident that our newly hired leaders will be excellent, we are facing a significant transition as our entire central administration staff will be new next year. Additionally, many of our other building administrators will be new to our district or be placed in new positions. With so much change in leadership, it is vital that we have some program evaluation processes in place and that we ask for input from our stakeholders in the decision making process. Change is usually both scary and exciting and I am hopeful for our future. I just want to ensure that we face these changes with positivity and professionalism as a board. We need to provide as much stability as we can for our students during this time of transition.
What does the district currently do well and what issues do you believe the CSD district needs to address in its academic program and offerings? What changes would you recommend?
The professionals that work in our schools serving our children are absolutely top notch. I have been so amazed at how hard they work, how passionate they are, and how innovative they have been facing so many challenges and changes in the past few years. Our kids are in the best hands at school. We are also so fortunate to have incredible community members that often partner with our school district to support, educate, and empower our students. Because of all of this support inside and outside the school buildings, students have access to a number of different extracurricular opportunities and they do a great job of using those opportunities to improve themselves. It is so inspiring to see and hear the many successes of the students in our district.
I do believe we have areas that we need to improve, and I want to be at the table when we discuss these improvements, just like I want all stakeholders to be represented. I have already mentioned that we absolutely need to improve our communication systems. Members of our staff do an excellent job of communicating all the positive experiences our students have. I am not talking about that at all. What I am referring to is systems for how professional communication is developed and how it is pushed out to our patrons. It is not best practice to have major district announcements going out on personal facebook pages before our staff are notified internally. There are many instances when communication has been handled very well, but there are not consistent processes.
Our academic programs and offerings are strong, but again, a lot of people have questions about what their students are learning because they weren’t informed or asked for input to begin with. I hope we can change that. I also hope that we can make some decisions about curriculum as a team of all stakeholders and then stick with the curriculum. Our students deserve consistency in their learning. I also believe that our students and our community would greatly benefit if we put a much deeper focus on early childhood education. The gaps we see in student achievement are being addressed very well through intervention systems; but if we could start our kids out with more resources and opportunities, I believe the achievement gaps will become smaller.
How do you feel about AMI Days vs. in-school learning days?
It is obvious that the best learning happens when our students are face to face with their teachers and peers. AMI Days are never going to match a day of learning face to face. Although I understand why the AMI Days were initially developed out of necessity because our kids couldn’t come to school in the Spring of 2020, I don’t think they should be utilized if we have snow days to use. I also know that our staff is on the same page as this was discussed heavily during our Teacher Advisory Committee meetings. I really appreciated their insight on this.
How would you respond to a parent who wants the district to limit access to, or remove, books from the school library or classroom?
We have a very specific process for these types of requests. I think it is VITAL that the process be followed and that we very carefully consider removing any book. Historically, I don’t think that removing access to books has been good for kids. I completely understand a parent wanting to keep a child from having access to anything inappropriate. I also believe that our teachers and librarians are excellent stewards of the materials they select, ensuring that the literature is not just appropriate, but exceptional. Again- open, honest, conversations between parents, staff, administrators, and board members will help any situation such as this end positively for students.
What issues do you see currently impacting public education?
I think the number one issue is an oncoming teacher shortage. We must continue to lead through example by respecting our teachers and staff. We can certainly ask questions of them anytime, but we need to remember that they love our kids and want what is best for them. Finding the best ways to communicate our concerns will be vital in retaining excellent educators. If we have an issue as a parent or board member, we need to go to the individual we have the issue with first, not jump on social media or go over that person’s head immediately. Respecting our teachers and allowing them the opportunity to explain or make changes before moving up the chain of command would be an appropriate and effective way to problem solve. I believe in most cases this is happening, but nationally, teachers are leaving the profession. We need them. Our kids need them.
We also need to maintain a balance between the very valuable local control over our kids’ educational experiences and using state guidance and support. I do believe that state level learning standards are good for our children as we want to make sure we are giving them the tools they need to succeed. These standards have been developed by teams of teachers, many of which had Camdenton teachers involved. They also had parental input in the development process.
I absolutely do not think the Federal government should be dictating how we teach our kids. That being said, we can still benefit from allocated federal funds as long as there is no threat to our local freedom. Recently, our board turned down 8.2 million dollars in federal funding. I was very disappointed in this decision. There are so many ways we could have supported our students with those dollars. I did my research and I know exactly what “strings” were attached to those dollars. There was nothing that was going to force masks on our kids or any other mandates. The money was already approved federally, so by taking it, we weren’t adding to a national debt. We also had the option to refuse the money at any time if we ever felt there was any threat to our children’s well being. Decisions like this are what truly make or break positive change. While I will not always advocate for federal funding- we have to know when it is a good decision that will positively impact our kids.
Add anything else you would like to:
I would like to take this opportunity to address masking mandates and my voting record. So much has transpired and changed since then, but please if you can, go back with me to August of 2020. As a board, we had received survey data from our stakeholders saying overwhelmingly that they wanted their kids to be learning in seated classrooms, not from home. We were told in a previously scheduled board meeting by our school health professionals that there was a significant concern that our district would have to shut down if we didn’t implement some masking. Six of the seven board members voted for masking when social distancing was not possible. I was one of the six. I know a lot of people were upset. I understand that. But my job was to try and keep our schools open and to keep as many kids and staff members as safe as possible. We were able to keep our school open all year and continue with extra curricular activities when many other schools in the state and in the country were not.
In the Spring of 2021, a motion was made to “remove ALL Covid protocols effective immediately.” I tried to explain my reservations to that snap decision during the meeting. It was NOT about masking or quarantines. I would have been more than happy to vote in favor of ending masking and quarantine mandates. What I wanted to do was give our staff some time to adjust and prepare before we completely put an end to all of the major changes and protocols they had created during that time. Ask a staff member about the many ways their students’ routines were impacted by the Covid Protocols. Ask a staff member if it was difficult to change it all back in less than 24 hours. Ask a staff member if they would have liked to have had a chance to evaluate those processes to see if we could make even better changes and implement improvements that we had learned from this experience. All I wanted was a little time (a couple of days) to get their valuable input before we reversed all protocols. I am not talking about masks or quarantines. I am talking about extra lunch shifts, about sanitization processes, about staggered release times to reduce the number of students in the hallways, and so much more. If we go through something like this- we should have an opportunity to reflect and improve our systems. That was all I was asking for.
I do regret that our board didn’t evaluate the masking protocols sooner in the year. Looking back on it, I think that would have been a better decision. Please know that I learned a lot, and my decisions were made in the moment as I was doing what I thought would keep our doors open for our students. Thank you for your consideration of me for another term on the Camdenton School Board. I am always available to talk if you have any questions. (573) 480-5450
