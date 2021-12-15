In the Friday, Nov. 26, edition of the Lake Sun, an account on the condition and a brief history of the Zebra Cemetery was given, but because of the rich historical significance the cemetery and the town of Zebra hold for Osage Beach and the Lake area more broadly, a more in-depth look at this significance is in order. The information for this article, unless otherwise stated, was sourced from Victoria Hubbell’s book on the history of Osage Beach, “A Town on Two Rivers”.
The Zebra Cemetery began as the communal burial plot for the town of Zebra, near modern day Osage Beach, and was originally situated behind a church-school building atop the hill where the Osage Beach Elementary School would eventually be built. The history of the cemetery is inseparably tied to the town that it served, and the history of the town of Zebra is not only an important one but also a very interesting one that sheds light on life before the Osage River was dammed and how the Lake began to develop in its early years.
Long before millions of people flocked to the Lake every year to take in the natural beauty and enjoy plenty of recreational activities, the area that would become the Lake was a quiet, agrarian, and relatively isolated region of the Ozarks. The majority of the people who lived here at this time either got by primarily through subsistence farming along the Osage River or by making use of the plentiful timber on the hills and ridges around which the Osage meandered to supply the nationally booming railroad industry with railroad ties. The near endless demand for railroad ties between the late 1800s and the 1920s would result in virtually all of the old-growth forest around the Lake area being cut down.
Zebra benefited from the railroad tie frenzy, since the town was located near the confluence of the Glaize and Osage Rivers (near the modern day Grand Glaize Bridge) people traveling down either river with their ties often stopped off at Zebra, with some selling their ties at the store there. Zebra was the last stop along the Osage River before reaching the railroad spur at Bagnell, where most of the ties were sold to be taken by train to other markets. Although surveyors for the railroads had considered expanding the line further along the Osage to either Zebra or even as far as Linn Creek, nothing ever came of this and as a result both Zebra and Linn Creek were primarily river trading towns. River boats made the journey from as far away as St. Louis, traveling up the Missouri River and then onto the Osage where the two rivers meet just before Jefferson City. They stopped in Zebra along their journey to drop off manufactured goods from back east like farm equipment, medicine, and liquor and collected local goods like wild ginseng or livestock to be shipped back to St. Louis, down the Mississippi to New Orleans, or off to other countries. While the river trade gave the people who lived in and around Zebra access to many necessities they couldn’t make themselves, it did not necessarily create prosperity for the small town.
In fact, when comparing Zebra to old Linn Creek, another town that relied on the river and was lost to the Lake, the two towns actually had very little in common. Whereas Linn Creek was the county seat, had many families living there, a church, and multiple businesses, Zebra was more often than not considered more of a trading post than a proper town. The town was reported to have consisted of a few homes, a couple blacksmiths, and a general store that also housed the Zebra post office. The people who lived along the Osage River and in the surrounding hills in this area received their mail at the Zebra post office, and so they were said to have lived in Zebra, despite few people living in the small town itself. Though the “trading post” was not well inhabited, it was well frequented because it was the nearest place for miles around where the locals could go to send the harvest off to market, get tools repaired, or buy supplies– among other things.
Zebra had an established reputation as a gambler’s haven where things like laws were more of a suggestion in the gambling dens. The many caves and alcoves that permeated the bluffs surrounding the town served as the “gambling halls”, and thanks to the advantageous view of the surrounding area these caves often provided, they allowed the gamblers to spot any law enforcement that might be approaching to investigate what exactly they were doing and stow away the evidence before they got too close. According to Hubbell, folks who could still remember the days before Bagnell Dam was built recalled their grandmothers warning their grandfathers not to go to these caves because of the bad reputation they had. There was at least one incident she found of a member of the local Walters family shooting and killing a man over a perceived insult in one of the “gambling halls”. Fearing the repercussions of what he had done, the Walters boy fled to Pennsylvania under the cover of night with the rest of his family.
Despite the rough and perhaps lawless reputation the gambling dens might seem to have given Zebra, most of the people who remembered the old town had fond memories of making the trip to town with their parents. They talked about how their parents would give them things to trade at the store like eggs to get the supplies their family needed, and also making sure they had enough left over to trade after getting the necessities to be able to get something for themselves, like candy, from the old store.
Zebra was a place that offered many different things to the surrounding community, both good things and some that could be considered less than virtuous, but in all it was a town like any other. You saw what you wanted to see and made what you wanted of Zebra, whether that meant stopping off to trade your goods along the river, an exciting trip into town with your children to treat them with some sweets while getting supplies, or an outing to the bluffs for a potentially risky bit of gambling.
