Jeremy James Whittle, 38, was sentenced March 1 to 13 years in prison by Circuit Court of Miller County after pleading guilty to Class C felonies of Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. Specifically, Whittle admitted that he “knowingly possessed methamphetamine” with the intent to distribute a controlled substance.
He also pled guilty to unlawfully possessing a firearm which was a crime due to his status as a felon.
Whittle was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the charge of Delivery of a Controlled Substance and three years in prison for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. The sentences were ordered served concurrent to each other.
The case was investigated by the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force. Miller County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Winfrey commends Miller County’s law enforcement community for their hard work and dedication.
According to the Probable Cause document, authorities responded to a residence in Brumley about 3:25 p.m. Sept. 28 for a narcotics investigation with the Missouri Department of Probation and Parole. Upon arrival authorities made contact with the defendant. Whittle was asked if there were narcotics in the residence and was asked for consent to search the residence. The defendant admitted there were narcotics in the residence and gave consent. The defendant took officers inside the residence to his bedroom where there was a box on his bed. Inside the box was a large zip lock baggie with a white crystal-like substance that the defendant stated was methamphetamines. A field test determined the substance to be meth.
Also located in the box was a used syringe/hypodermic needle, glass pipe with residue, a digital scale, and unused small zip lock type baggies all common in the use and sale of methamphetamine, according to the Probable Cause. The defendant was asked for consent to search his vehicle and inside the driver’s side door of the vehicle was a small David Arms .380 caliber semiautomatic handgun with a loaded magazine and one round chambered in the firearm.
On Sept. 29, the Defendant admitted that he was selling methamphetamine approximately 1 gram at a time to try to make money to build a mechanic shop. The defendant admitted that he had bought what he thought was approximately 14 grams of methamphetamine and had previously purchased approximately 7 grams of methamphetamine before that. The defendant admitted that he had recently used methamphetamine by injecting it with the syringe/hypodermic and snorting methamphetamine with the glass pipe he called a “hot rail”.
The defendant was asked about the firearm located in his vehicle and he admitted it was his and was using it for protection.
All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law. Charges of criminal conduct are not evidence of guilt.
