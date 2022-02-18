We just celebrated “love day”. Many people define love as an emotion and stop there. Paul defined love as a commitment to act in a certain way toward others. We may not be able to conjure up the emotions and feelings of love, but we can certainly practice the behaviors he listed in 1Corinthians:13. Paul knew when we behave in loving ways, love soon follows. The city of Corinth was a major commercial center of Southern Greece at the time of Paul’s writing. Paul was in communication with believers in Corinth while he was still teaching in Ephesus. For the Corinthians, Paul was trying to teach them by showing them, no matter what they did in deeds or gifts, it was the selfless love in loving one another.
Jesus said, John 13:35, “Your love for one another will prove to the world…YOU are my disciples.” It is amazing Love the capstone, the crowning virtue, the consummation of all other virtues. These virtues are the fruit we want produced in our lives: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control. These virtues are the product and characteristics of a life submitted to God and His plan. Our part is to surrender our lives to Him. Paul also states in 1Timothy, the purpose of his instruction is for all believers to be filled with love coming from a pure heart, a clear conscience, and a genuine faith. Sometimes we can focus on the wrong things when it comes to love and isn’t necessarily found in another person. It’s found in God because God is love. There are times when we feel like God’s love is too good to be true, nothing could be further from the truth. His love is real, perfect, and available to you for the asking. As we approach Resurrection Sunday, think about the FACT, God sent His Son to die for us, just because: HE LOVED US! We sometimes will say, we love God, however, not nearly as much as He first loved us.
Deuteronomy 6: shows love requires a choice and an action, “you must love the Lord your God with all your heart, all your soul, and all your strength.” Jesus called this the most important commandment in the Bible. If we love God, we will naturally do everything else God wants us to do. The nature of the love commanded is often misunderstood. Love is not primarily an emotion. It is a decision to follow God’s ways, to love each other deeply, not to just pretend to love others, really love them. Hate what is wrong and hold tightly to what is good, loving each other with genuine affection.
Even with faith enough to move mountains, but if you don’t have love, you are nothing. Even though we bestow all our goods to feed the poor or give our body to be burned and have not love it profits us nothing. Love is patient and kind. Love is not boastful or proud, or rude. It does not demand its own way. It is not irritable, and it keeps no record of being wronged. It does not rejoice about injustice but rejoices whenever the truth wins out. Love never gives up, never loses faith, is always hopeful, and endures through every circumstance.
I pray you are rooted and established in His love. AMEN.
REF: 1Corinthians 13; 1Timothy 1:5; Galatians 5:22; 1John4:19; 1Peter 4:8; Romans 12: 9-10
Karen Thornton is a resident of the Westside of the Lake of the Ozarks sharing the very words of God as relative to everyday life. Karen is the owner of Karen’s Secretarial Service. Opinions expressed in her columns do not necessarily reflect those of the Lake Sun. Contact Karen at ksecretary1@yahoo.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.