Are you getting married? The Lake Wedding Expo will be the place to meet vendors that will help make all your dreams come true. Held February 27 at 12 p.m. at the Granada Room at Lodge of Four Seasons, the expo will bring together all the vendors you need for your big day. Attendees will be greeted with a SWAG bag at the entrance before stopping by booths to get information, and even a few samples.
Throughout the day prizes will be awarded (must be present to win), there will be educational opportunities as well as live entertainment. An exhibition of photographs from Lake of the Ozarks weddings will be presented by top photographers to inspire you with ideas. The presentation will be held at 2:40 p.m.
For the first time ever, throughout the day, a rotation of mini-seminars will be held in the vestibule outside the Granada Ballroom. Pick and choose which seminars you think would be most helpful. All seminars are taught live by local industry experts and will include an open Q&A time. Mini-Seminars start 30 minutes prior to the event, so arrive early.
To preregister, go to www.getmarriedatthelake.com.
Mini-Seminar Schedule
11:30 a.m.: What You MUST Know Before Creating Your Wedding Day Schedule, by John Marci with Elite Lighting and Sound
11:50 a.m.: How to Plan a Honeymoon to Match Your Budget, by Rachel Kaufman with Hidden Gem Travel
12:10 p.m.: How to Choose a Wedding Venue, by Rob Schaefer with The Lodge of Four Seasons
12:30 p.m.: Consider Dried and Silk Floral, by Carolyn Roberts with TIMELESS Weddings & More
12:50 p.m.: 2022 Wedding Trends , by Susan Duncan with The Party Proper
1:10 p.m.: 5 Tips for “Day of” Success , by Cassidy Dickerson with Margaritaville Lake Resort
1:30 p.m.: Questions to Ask Your Photographer , by Gary Northrip with Four 2 North Photography
1:50 p.m.: How to Plan a Wedding Day with Video in Mind , by Mitchell Bennett with Mitchell Bennett Photography & Films
2:10 p.m.: How to Stay Married , by Gregg Peckham, Officiant
