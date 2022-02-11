We are His workmanship, (God's own handiwork-His workmanship) recreated in Christ Jesus [reborn from above-spiritually transformed, renewed, ready to be used] for good works, which God prepared beforehand [taking paths which He set], so that we would walk in them [living the good life which He prearranged and made ready for us]. Created so we should walk as a new creation for His renovation and nature of redemption to make good works a living possibility. As a reminder, if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature; old things are passed away; and all things become new.
We travel as a team, from all over the US, with a variety of volunteers along with professional medical and dental providers. We join volunteers with a partnering ministry who all have the heart to serve others (this time) where we have never been and whom we do not know. We provide a Hand of Hope, that will not disappoint. Loving unconditionally those we see, touch, hug and share the love of the Lord. God provides us generously with everything we need, and plenty left over to share with others; sharing freely and giving generously to the poor with good deeds. As a result of this ministry, our God gets the glory. Our desire is to be obedient to the Good News of Christ.
These medical professionals and others who take time from their profession to care and love others.
When Jesus asked Peter, do you love me? Peter said, of course I love you, you know I love you. Peter basically was saying: well Lord that's all I can commit to right now is, I like you as a really good friend. After asking Peter three times, Jesus responded three times, feed my lambs - take care of my sheep - feed my sheep. Just as Peter was commissioned to feed His sheep and to follow Him. In our limited English language and perhaps revelation in God's Word limits us in this dynamic conversation. Peter not only moves toward Christ, but Christ moves toward Peter. Peter now recognizes the weakness of his own love. He wants to love Jesus better than he does, which is our desire.
We each have our own reasons why we go; it is a life-changing experience. We never really know exactly what our destination will show us. We know where we are going, but not what we will see. In January our destination was the largest immigration center in Tijuana, Mexico. We saw young families seeking safety from political oppression, gangs, death threats, extortion, killing of family members. When the Mexican government drives them to this location, the vehicle doors are opened, and their belongings are put on the ground.
They are registered for the volunteer legal counsel to prepare the proper documents for the final destination. They enter and find a place to rest.
There were as many as 1,500 from five different countries sheltering in this 10,000sf church.
Do you know how easy it is to be a Christian in these United States? There are places across the world who still persecute Christians. Some believers even die for their faith. Would you?
REF: John 21:15-19; Ephesians 2:10; 2Corinthians 5:17
Karen Thornton is a resident of the Westside of the Lake of the Ozarks sharing the very words of God as relative to everyday life. Karen is the owner of Karen's Secretarial Service. Opinions expressed in her columns do not necessarily reflect those of the Lake Sun. Contact Karen at ksecretary1@yahoo.com.
