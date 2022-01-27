The Water Patrol Division of the Missouri Highway Patrol conducted a public hearing Jan. 10 at Osage Beach City Hall to hear testimony relating to uniform marking of water areas on Lake of the Ozarks in Camden, Miller, and Morgan counties.
Applicants made the following requests at the hearing with the approval or denial listed:
•Andrea Messina requests one No Wake-Idle Speed buoy placed 100 feet from the center of the dock located at 39.2 MM, Brush Creek Cove, Camden County.
Denied; guideline (2)d.
•Andrew Wright requests one No Wake-Idle Speed buoy placed 100 feet from the center of the dock located at 2.9 MM, Birdsong Hollow Cove, Miller County.
Approved.
•Bruce Jacobson requests one No Wake-Idle Speed buoy placed 100 feet from the center of the dock located at 56.3 MM, Main Channel, Camden County.
Approved.
•Danny & Jackie Gonner request one No Wake-Idle Speed buoy placed 100 feet from the center of the dock located at 4.7 MM, Gravois Main Channel, Morgan County.
Approved.
•David Brcic requests one No Wake-Idle Speed buoy placed 100 feet from the center of the dock located at 21.1 MM, Salt Hollow Cove, Camden County.
Denied; guideline (2)d.
•David Mathews requests one No Wake-Idle Speed buoy placed 100 feet from the northwest corner of the dock located at 1.5 MM, Old Hickory Subdivision Cove, Morgan County.
Approved, with modification.
•Dennis & Susan Martin request one No Wake-Idle Speed buoy placed 100 feet from the center of the dock located at 44.7 MM, Main Channel, Camden County. Approved.
•Diana Cohen requests one No Wake-Idle Speed buoy placed 100 feet from the boat ramp located at 8.3 MM, Workman Hollow Cove, Camden County.
Denied.
•Don Padberg requests two No Wake-Idle Speed buoys placed 100 feet at a 45° angle from the corners of the dock located at 6.6 MM, Gravois Main Channel, Morgan County.
Denied; guideline (2)d.
•Fermen & Patricia Espinoza request one No Wake-Idle Speed buoy placed 100 feet from the center of the dock located at 0.8 MM, Libby Hollow Cove, Camden County.
Denied; guideline (2)d.
•Galen Drake requests one No Wake-Idle Speed buoy placed 100 feet from the center of the dock located at 43.8 MM, Bollinger Creek Cove, Camden County. Approved.
•Jaima & Michael Becker request one No Wake-Idle Speed buoy placed 100 feet from the northeast corner of the dock located at 45.1 MM, Cartwright Cove, Camden County.
Denied; guideline (2)d.
•James Williams requests one No Wake-Idle Speed buoy placed 100 feet from the center of the dock located at 5.2 MM, Lick Branch Cove, Morgan County.
Approved.
•Jennifer & Drew Coates request one No Wake-Idle Speed buoy placed 100 feet at a 45° angle from the northeast corner of the dock located at 36.7 MM, Main Channel, Camden County.
Approved, with modification.
•Jesse & Annie Faulstich request one No Wake-Idle Speed buoy placed 100 feet from the east side of the dock located at 1.7 MM, Watson Hollow Cove, Camden County.
Approved, with modification.
•Jonathan & Julie Peterson request one No Wake-Idle Speed buoy placed 100 feet from the center of the dock located at 22.9 MM, Westhusings Cove, Camden County.
Approved.
•Lou Gangel requests one No Wake-Idle Speed buoy placed 100 feet from the center of the dock located at 43.8 MM, Bollinger Creek Cove, Camden County.
Denied; guideline (2)d.
•Mark Kummer requests one No Wake-Idle Speed buoy placed 100 feet from the center of the dock located at 12.9 MM, Wideford Hollow Cove, Camden County.
Denied; guideline (2)d.
•Matt & Lisa Slater request one No Wake-Idle Speed buoy placed 100 feet from the center of the dock located at 29.6 MM, Main Channel, Camden County.
Denied; guideline (2)d.
•Melonie Hays requests one No Wake-Idle Speed buoy placed 100 feet from the center of the dock located at 2.4 MM, Little Niangua Main Channel, Camden County. This application was tabled at the November 2021 hearing.
Approved.
•Patty & Kenneth Berzinski request one No Wake-Idle Speed buoy placed 100 feet at a 45° angle from the northwest corner of the dock located at 3.5 MM, Main Channel, Camden County.
Denied; guideline (2)d.
•Paula & David VanWinkle request one No Wake-Idle Speed buoy placed 100 feet at a 45° angle from the northwest corner of the dock located at 13.1 MM, Forked Hollow Cove, Camden County.
Denied; guideline (2)d.
•Sheral & Linda Simms request one No Wake-Idle Speed buoy placed 100 feet from the center of the dock located at 43.8 MM, Bollinger Creek Cove, Camden County.
Approved.
•Steve & Laura Aiello request one No Wake-Idle Speed buoy placed 100 feet from the center of the dock located at 30.9 MM, Linn Creek Cove, Camden County.
Denied; guideline (2)d.
•Steven & Cathy Wood request one No Wake-Idle Speed buoy placed 100 feet from the northeast corner of the dock located at 35.5 MM, Laurie Hollow Cove, Camden County.
Denied; guideline (2)d.
•Timothy Benson requests one No Wake-Idle Speed buoy placed 100 feet at a 45° angle from the northwest corner of the dock located at 3.9 MM, Gentle Slopes Cove, Morgan County.
Approved, with modification.
Warren & Jennifer Cooper request one No Wake-Idle Speed buoy placed 100 feet •from the center of the dock located at 8.2 MM, Morrow Hollow Cove, Camden County.
Denied; guideline (2)d.
•Wilsons Resort Homes Association (Daniel Haase) requests three three No Wake-Idle Speed buoys placed 100 feet from the center of the docks located at 2.4 MM, Little Niangua Main Channel, Camden County.
Approved, with modification
