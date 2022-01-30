A ribbon cutting will be held about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, to welcome the new Wahlburgers at the Osage Beach HyVee. The popular HyVee franchise will open at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
The department, formerly a HyVee Market Grille Express, was converted and transitioned to become a casual, counter-service Wahlburgers open seven days a week within the HyVee store.
Chef Paul Wahlburg created the Wahlburgers franchise along with brothers and actors Mark and Donnie Wahlburg for friends and family to come together. To date, HyVee owns and operates six full-service Wahlburgers locations and more than 50 Wahlburgers at HyVee locations.
The Wahlburgers will include most of the same menu options as the full-service Wahlburgers feature its signature burgers, home-style sides, house-made condiments and more. There also will be a full-service bar featuring fear, wine and cocktails. Breakfast will be available from 6-11 a.m.
HyVee operates more than 285 retail stores across eight Midwestern states with sales of more than $12 billion annually.
