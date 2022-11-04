There are three Ballot Initiative that Lake-area voters will consider when they go to the polls in General. Election Balloting Tuesday, Nov. 8.
These include:
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thunderstorms, some with heavy rain this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Thunderstorms, some with heavy rain this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: November 4, 2022 @ 6:45 pm
There are three Ballot Initiative that Lake-area voters will consider when they go to the polls in General. Election Balloting Tuesday, Nov. 8.
These include:
Miller County/Lake Ozark
Question 1
“Shall the revenue generated by the existing one-half of one percent (1/2%) sales tax levied by the City under authority of the qualified voters of the City in 2005 and codified in Code Section 130.280 be made available for water and road infrastructure improvements and maintenance in addition to sewer improvements and extensions?”
Camden County/Lake Ozark
“Shall the revenue generated by the existing one-half of one percent (1/2%) sales tax levied by the City under authority of the qualified voters of the City in 2005 and codified in Code Section 130.280 be made available for water and road infrastructure improvements and maintenance in addition to sewer improvements and extensions?”
Morgan County/Public Water Supply District No. 3
“Shall the decree of the Circuit Court of Morgan County, Missouri, rendered on the 11th day of July, 2022, incorporating Public Water Supply District No. 3 of Morgan County, Missouri, become final and conclusive and shall the Public Water Supply District No. 3 of Morgan County, Missouri, be formed and incorporated in accordance with Chapter 247, Revised Statutes of Missouri?”
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.