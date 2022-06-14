It took nearly three hours, but the proposal to renovate the struggling Osage Beach Outlet Mall passed its first major test Monday night.
The Osage Beach Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of a plan offered by Osage Beach Marketplace, LLC, and Legacy Development to the OB Board of Aldermen which will consider the particulars at a future meeting. In doing so, the commission endorsed the Osage Beach Outlet Mall Redevelopment.
TIF Commissioners heard detailed testimony by applicant Osage Beach Marketplace which has close ties to Osage Beach. Chris Foster and Dan and Nikki Foster, all long-time residents and investors in the lake area, are principals in the plan.
Also included in the meeting was the naming of Tyler Becker, Osage Beach alderman, as chairman and Tara Berreth, city clerk, as the secretary.
The Outlet Mall has been in decline for several years. According to information shared during the meeting there are only 27 stores that remain open out of a potential 110 store locations.
“We have to do something with that mall,” Commission member Dave Crane said. “The question is, is this the right horse?”
Crane asked if the city and its consultants, Gillmore & Bell, if any other developers have shown interest. He was told that no one else other than the Fosters and Legacy Development, have made any application to the city. The developers said 30 potential clients exhibited initial interest but none of them turned out to be serious.
“We have an opportunity to change what's going on there and take a positive step forward and make it much better,” Crane noted. “I don't see a downside.”
There was no opposition offered during a public hearing, but several mall employees and friends of the mall took turns addressing the commission in support. All spoke of their dedication and love for their jobs, which more than likely would disappear if the mall continues to decline.
“I've seen the decay on the west side of Osage Beach and without this (development) I'm afraid we'll see this decline move down the road,” one employee said. “If we build on this it will become a jewel of Osage Beach. If we don't do anything, I don't see much of a future for this side, too.”
Another employee who has worked in the mall for 32 years said she hears concern from shoppers daily about the future of the mall.
“Every town needs a heart or center or downtown and this seems like a project to bring people to Osage Beach.”
The most telling testimony was offered by the mall's general manager who said he's seen mall owner Simon Property Group shut down half of the mall in recent years and that he expects that momentum to continue.
In addition, Mark Behler of Pinnacle Real Estate Partners sent a message via text that noted:
•The Fosters are the only contract willing to undertake the framework to put their money and time at risk.
•Simon has made it clear that if sale of the property does not close by the end of the month (June) it is unlikely the mall will continue to operate as it is today. The likelihood of the mall ceasing operation if the TIF is not approved is highly likely.
•If the TIF request is declined what message will this be sending to other business opportunities that may consider the Lake for future expansion.
TIF proposal
The proposed project consists of about 60 acres. Project developers propose to tear down and/or remodel the blighted buildings and redevelop the site into a remodeled and newly constructed mixed use development. The redevelopment will occur through remodeling of a portion of the existing improvements, demolition of a portion of the existing improvements, and construction of new uses such as retail, restaurants, hotel, entertainment, multi‐family residential, and other uses.
The current mall tenants would be relocated to an area closer to Osage Beach Parkway for better visibility while the rest of the mall is redeveloped.
The total cost is projected to be approximately $186 million plus financing costs. The plan proposes that $64.4 million in net reimbursable project costs be reimbursed from TIF revenue generated by the redevelopment project areas, city hotel sales tax rebates, county hotel tax rebates, Transportation Development District (TDD) revenue, Community Improvement District (CID) Revenue, and other sources. The remaining amounts will be financed through a combination of developer private capital and third-party private capital.
The TIF would be a pay-as-you-go project with the city's costs being reimbursed by the developer. The upfront costs have already been covered by a deposit by the developer.
The applicant has a signed purchase agreement for some of the parcels with closing currently required by the end of June between Premium Outlet Partners, LP, and Osage Beach Marketplace Partners, LLC. The other parcels of land are not under control of the applicant however the applicant is negotiating to acquire property owned by the Missouri Department of Transportation that is located south of the main 49.3-acre parcel. The additional parcels include two hotels located adjacent to the Outlet Mall and a multi‐tenant office building anchored by a bank located in between the two main entrances to the mall.
Other points of interest
•The property is currently zoned for C1, which allows for all uses currently being concerned for the redevelopment.
•Certain existing commercial buildings will be demolished as part of implementing the proposed redevelopment plan. Existing tenants in those commercial buildings may relocate to newly constructed portions of the project or to portions of the project that are not demolished.
•As currently proposed the project has a projected return on investment of ‐1.22 percent without Tax Increment Financing and 11.60 percent with Tax Increment Financing and the other public sources of revenue being requested in conjunction with Tax Increment Financing, supporting the conclusion that redevelopment would not occur without Tax Increment Financing.
•The applicant is experienced in the development of projects of this nature and has utilized its internal expertise and analysis to determine each component of the proposed project is feasible. Legacy Development has nearly 30 years’ experience in the management and development of shopping centers and mixed‐use developments and has studied the dramatic changes in the shopping mall business during the last 10 years through diligent efforts on other properties managed and developed by their team and through industry knowledge. The Foster’s bring extensive understanding of the Osage Beach market with over 50 years’ experience as property developers in the area.
•The general economic and quality of life benefits of the proposed project are:
1. To eliminate the blighting factors and to eliminate and prevent the recurrence thereof for the betterment of the proposed Redevelopment Area and the community at large;
2. To enhance the tax base of the City and the other taxing districts, and encourage private investment in the surrounding area;
3. To increase employment opportunities;
4. To stimulate construction and development, protect existing tax revenues and generate new tax revenues, including, but not limited to, real estate tax revenues, sales tax revenues, personal property tax revenues, and utility tax revenues, all of which would not occur without TIF assistance;
5. To improve infrastructure to allow for this development;
6. To revitalize and increase the economic viability of this region of the City by preventing the decline of the area and strengthening the area as a retail and entertainment destination;
7. To increase the economic viability of this region of the City by establishing a unique project with a mix of uses and attracting visitors from outside the City; and
8. To implement the goals identified in the City's Tax Increment Financing Policy.
•Osage Beach Market Place, LLC, is a newly formed entity which is a joint venture of entities controlled by the principals of Legacy Development and the Foster Family of Osage Beach. The parties will use their collective strengths, experience and financial wherewithal to execute and operate the project.
