There are three people seeking two open seats on the School of the Osage Board of Education in Tuesday's April 5 General Municipal Elections.
They are Darrick Steen, Kelly Kerksick Frisella and Stacy Marie Neal.
The Lake Sun is providing responses to questions asked of candidates seeking office in contested races in the April 5 Municipal Elections. All candidates were asked the same set of questions and the responses are unedited.
Kelly Kerksick Frisella
Please provide some background information, e.g. education, work history, civic involvement, family, etc.
My husband Scott and I have been married for almost 11 years and have been residents of Lake Ozark for over 10 years. I am an optometrist and started my career 20 years ago in private practice where I took care of patients of all ages. My move to the lake prompted me to sell my practice and accept a job with a tech company that sells electronic health records software to optometry and ophthalmology. While I do miss seeing patients, I enjoy the added flexibility of working from home as it gives me more time with my family. My husband and I have two boys who both attend Heritage Elementary.
Why are you running for the board of education position?
Over this last year, I have become increasingly concerned with the drastic government overreach that is happening. It's clear that so often, our elected officials are not working for "We the People" but rather, are serving their own needs and agendas. As a result, I felt encouraged and compelled to do something to make the parent’s voice heard.
3. What are the top challenges for the School of the Osage District?
I’m most concerned with the academic performance of our students. Since COVID-19, kids have had a lot less classroom and instruction time and I worry about the trickle down effect that will have on our kids. Making sure that students are reading and performing at grade level is the district’s top challenge.
4. Do you favor the way the school calendar is structured, e.g. using ELP days with classes four days a week as opposed to in-class learning five days a week?
After having the opportunity to experience the four year week, I have found it to be incredibly stressful and very unforgiving to the working parent. When you look at instruction time, students are getting 100 hours less instruction time compared to the 5 day calendar pre-COVID. In terms of days of instruction time, students are getting 30 days less classroom instruction time which is more than a full month of time lost. I find these numbers very concerning, particularly for small children. The district’s youngest students are losing the consistency and routine of a 5 day schedule which makes learning concepts more challenging. I do not think that longer school days and 100 hours less classroom instruction time over the course of the school year is good for our kids.
5 .Do think the current Public Comment policy during board meetings gives district patrons an adequate voice?
I think that there is still some room for improvement to the current Public Comment policy during board meetings. The three minute presentation allotment isn’t very generous. It’s hard to present a topic well and include pertinent details in a three minute window so I would like to see that standard presentation window increase to at least 10 minutes. I also think that there should be a protocol in place that permits individuals to request additional time prior to the board meeting if they feel they will need additional time. Limiting public comment to 10 people also feels very restrictive. The school is funded by taxpayers. As a result, I believe that anyone who is wanting to make a public comment at a school board meeting should be permitted to do so.
6. What does the district currently do well and what issues do you believe the SOTO district needs to address in its academic program and offerings? What changes would you recommend?
Our teachers are our strength. My children have had incredible teachers at School of the Osage. To me, our teachers are our best asset. I’d like to see less technology in the classrooms. Our kids get too much iPad time as it stands and I would like to see less emphasis on the use of technology in the classroom. I’d like to see us go back to basics. We need kids to be performing at grade level with reading, writing, and math. We also need children to have strong communication and relational skills which is often an underdeveloped skill set as a result of too much technology.
7. How would you respond to a parent who wants the district to limit access to, or remove, books from the school library or classroom?
If a parent has concerns regarding the sexually explicit content of a book used in the school library or classroom, I would strongly urge parents to voice these concerns and bring them to the district’s attention. I would expect our board to listen closely to the concerns and remove any inappropriate materials from the schools’ libraries as needed.
Stacy Marie Neal
1. Please provide some background information, e.g. education, work history, civic involvement, family, etc.
My husband and I are proud parents of two Osage students, a junior and a 7th grader. I graduated from Missouri State University with a BS in Accounting. I am a certified public accountant and the Director of Accounting for the State of Missouri. I volunteer my time to support my kids’ interests which most recently includes serving as the Treasurer of the Osage Fine Arts Booster Club.
2. Why are you running for the board of education position?
Our district is blessed with amazing teachers, talented kids, and a strong revenue base. However, recently I have become concerned with certain district decisions such as entering into the Panorama contract, significantly decreasing the planned educational hours of our students, and a lack of Board transparency to understand why decisions are made. I think the district would benefit from engaged parents on the Board.
3. What are the top challenges for the School of the Osage District?
I am very concerned about the sharing of our students’ data with third party software companies. This was first brought to light because of the school’s contract with Panorama, but I have additional concerns with other relationships such as Gallup and Canvas. Our school commonly surveys middle school and high school kids’ strengths for career development, but I am concerned about the kind of invasive questions being asked. That data is now accessible by a 3rd party. I want to make sure we are very thoughtful about what information software companies have related to our students and, if elected, I will work to limit the amount of student data we are sharing with these technology companies.
I am also concerned about where we are spending our money. I want to make sure we are investing in our teachers. I have heard many people say students at Heritage would benefit from additional paraprofessionals in the classroom. This seems like a wise investment to get kids started off strong and set them up for years of success. However, in the Board of Education meetings I have attended, I have not heard any discussion of additional teaching resources, but I have heard of additional counselors and additional software programs. I would like to see increased spending on teachers and less spending on software programs.
4. Do you favor the way the school calendar is structured, e.g. using ELP days with classes four days a week as opposed to in-class learning five days a week?
I support a five-day school week. I believe children, especially the younger children who often have shorter attention spans, would benefit from shorter days at school and more days in order to reinforce concepts. I do not like our children in school on the Friday of Memorial Day weekend as the current calendar is designed. When the district moved to the four-day schedule, the hours of instruction dropped significantly to barely meet the state minimum and school attendance has declined. I understand some parents like an extra day with family. However, I believe the majority of parents struggle with work responsibilities, day care concerns, and challenges with getting children to practices and events that occur on the day school is not in session. All of these issues would be resolved with a 5-day calendar.
5. Do you think the current Public Comment policy during board meetings gives district patrons an adequate voice?
No. The current policy only allows public comment at open sessions of the Board which appears to be approximately 1 in 4 meetings (most are labeled work sessions or committee meetings although there appears to be little to no difference in format or content). Also, the comment period is currently at the beginning of the meeting before any discussion of agenda items has occurred. It is exceptionally difficult for the public to guess what might be discussed in order to participate in the conversation especially when associated documents are only publicly available about an hour before the meeting.
6. What does the district currently do well and what issues do you believe the SOTO district needs to address in its academic program and offerings? What changes would you recommend?
Our district does an amazing job at providing kids with opportunities to explore and participate in extracurricular activities. I have never seen a district that works so hard to coordinate scheduling to allow for students’ participation. We have exceptional programs from athletics to fine arts to clubs. Kids can explore their interests and connect with others through many supportive activities. Related to academics, I have concerns about the planned reduction in educational hours in the current 4-day calendars. I also have concerns about an increased emphasis on surveys, testing (including pre and post-test testing), and increased counseling curriculum. All of these activities reduce the time available to teachers to teach core skills such as reading and writing. I am concerned we are increasing teacher stress as they are asked to do more tracking and reporting rather than teaching. To start addressing these issues, I would move the calendar back to a traditional 5-day week with built in snow days and the elimination of alternative (virtual) learning days.
7. How would you respond to a parent who wants the district to limit access to, or remove, books from the school library or classroom?
It depends on why there is a parent objection to a library book. The Board has the authority to remove books subject to certain legal restrictions. While I am generally opposed to removing books, I am concerned about a trend to place age-inappropriate content in our schools, especially at earlier ages.
8. Please provide any other information or comments you wish.
Before this year, I never dreamed I would be running for school board. I have been perfectly happy to engage with my children and only be casually aware of the school board direction. The Panorama contract was a huge wake-up though, and I have been digging into the school financials and policies ever since. I have attended nearly all of the school board meetings since November and believe it is time for increased parental involvement. I support a strong Board that provides appropriate checks and balances to the administration.
Darrick Steen
1. Please provide some background information, e.g. education, work history, civic involvement, family, etc.
I was elected to the Osage School Board in 2019. My wife Courtney and I have been married 23 years and are both Osage graduates. We have three kids; two at Osage high school and one at Mizzou. Courtney is in her 20th year as an Osage teacher and I’m the 3rd generation Steen to serve on the Osage School Board. I’m a life-long member of Ninth Street Christian Church in Eldon, and served 15 years as a Deacon, Elder and as board chairman. I have an agricultural engineering degree from Mizzou and I’ve worked 22 years in the environmental and agricultural policy and engineering field. I currently work as the Director of Public Policy for the Missouri Corn Growers Association.
Why are you running for the board of education position?
My family has a history of serving both Osage and this community and servant-based leadership was something ingrained into me at an early age by my parents. I believe that Osage is one of the top public schools in the state, and its important to me that we keep it that way. Osage invested heavily into me and my family, and it’s my desire to invest back into Osage. Being on the school board allows me to do that and pay it forward.
What are the top challenges for the School of the Osage District?
Enhancing student academics and college/career readiness - I believe that Osage can and must continue to improve both the caliber and the depth of its education. Osage offers great opportunities for its students, but we have tremendous potential to do more, and be more, for students and the community. I will push to expand innovative career and college pathways that better align with job market needs and push for stronger leadership and job/life skill building opportunities for students; skills critical for success post high school.
Closing the pandemic learning gap - The impact the pandemic has had on student learning and K-12 education cannot be overstated. Students have lost academic ground and we must find ways to close that gap. There are encouraging signs this year that Osage is narrowing this learning gap, but it is imperative that we stay the course and stay focused on this objective.
Retaining and recruiting world class teachers – The job of a teacher is a hard stressful job and people aren’t exactly flocking to be school teachers. In fact, a national teacher shortage existed prior to Covid, and its now getting worse. The pandemic, mental tiredness, strained mental health, and classroom stress has led to teacher burn-out, with many teachers questioning their future in this vital profession. This is a huge challenge for Osage and all schools. We must ensure that Osage stays on a path that allows it to retain its high-quality workforce, now and into the future. We must also explore ways to attract the best and brightest new ones. This includes continuing our competitive salary schedule and keeping class sizes manageable.
Keeping teachers professionally and mentally fit - A high quality school starts with high quality and high performing teachers. This requires teachers that are well trained professionally and well prepared mentally. Teaching shouldn’t be one of the most stressful jobs, but it is; and that was even before the pandemic. Osage teachers hold themselves to high standards and throw enormous amounts of their energy and mental strength into their students. They invest countless hours into the academic and mental well-being of our kids, and we ought to be investing back in our teacher’s mental fitness too. Supporting and enhancing teacher professional development and mental health will manifest itself into richer learning environments, lower burnout and a better school.
Do you favor the way the school calendar is structured, e.g. using ELP days with classes four days a week as opposed to in-class learning five days a week?
I support a student school calendar that best advances our mission and that most effectively addresses our biggest challenges. The Osage School Board implemented a 4-day student week to enhance the quality of learning, student engagement, student performance and to retain and attract world class teachers. This is a decision I support. Many school districts (over 25%) have moved to a 4-day calendar for very similar reasons; virtually none have reversed course. However, each year is a new year, and if the data and circumstances change that suggest the school’s mission is better served by way of a different calendar, I will listen and be open to changes.
Do think the current Public Comment policy during board meetings gives district patrons an adequate voice?
Osage provides families a strong voice in the education of their children. It provides numerous ways for students, families, and community members to connect. Most notably, this includes the Osage Family Partnership, which is made up of parents and community members. OFP meets monthly with administrators and staff. School board meetings are also open to the public and include an open public forum time for members to voice their input. The school board recently amended its open forum policy to make it easier for people to speak on any given topic or issue. However, while board meetings are certainly a great opportunity to learn about important issues and decisions the school is facing, they may not be the most effective way to communicate to the school or board. This is because formal board meetings are by design a business meeting, not a public forum. The primary purpose of a board meeting is for board members to discuss, conduct and vote on important business decisions, decisions that keeps the school running and functioning smoothly.
What does the district currently do well and what issues do you believe the SOTO district needs to address in its academic program and offerings? What changes would you recommend?
Osage has a strong tradition and culture of employing high quality and passionate teachers that deeply care for ALL students, and whom strive to meet the academic needs of ALL students. Osage is known for having the resources and talent to handle students of all walks of life, including those that may be at-risk or require special services. This is a great attribute to have, and certainly one worth continuing.
There is always room for improvement, and Osage can improve both the caliber and depth of education that it provides students. For me this specifically includes developing stronger leadership and career/life skill development opportunities for students at all grade levels. I would also like Osage to have a stronger focus on innovative programs that explore career pathways for students, particularly ones that align with current job market demand. Students need to leave high school with a solid practical awareness and understanding about the myriad of career opportunities available to them, many which may be available locally.
Lastly, there is simply no denying that technology will be an integral part of our children's careers, so incorporating its use into their education is imperative. All of us continue to be impacted by the rapid advancements that are happening around us with technology. Preparing our students for a future world of opportunities means helping them discover what is possible through innovation and technology. Technology though can’t replace interpersonal and communication skills that students can only learn through in-person interaction with their teachers and peers. So we must strike the right balance in this area, while taking necessary precautions to safeguard student data privacy and protections around its use.
How would you respond to a parent who wants the district to limit access to, or remove, books from the school library or classroom?
There is certain books with adult, sexual, or violent themed content and/or subject areas that do not belong in K-12 schools. However, indiscriminately removing books from a library or classroom, particularly at one individual’s request, is not something I would support. I believe if there are concerns about inappropriate library or class books, there are two ways to address this. First, the school board could implement policy providing boundaries and direction about what topic areas or subject matters are to be excluded from libraries and class. The process of adopting this policy would be a deliberative approach that would seek comment and guidance from the entire community. A second approach would be to require parent sign off on books of a particular theme or content prior to the student being allowed to check it out. A combination of these two approaches would be proper way to handle this issue.
Please provide any other information or comments you wish.
For the last three years, as a Osage school board member, I have strived to make decisions in the board room which I feel reflect the overall needs, values, desire and will of our entire School of the Osage community. They have not always been easy decisions to make, nor have they all been fully embraced by every single person in the community, but I have made them with students and our local community front of mind. Moving forward, if elected to a 2nd term, that will not change. As a board member my focus is, and always will be, on our students; preparing our young people to be as successful as they can be upon graduation. Osage is producing the next generation of leaders and it is my deepest desire and motivation that those leaders be the best educated and best equipped to meet the challenges ahead of them.
