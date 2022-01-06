During the evening hours on January 4, 2022, Miller County Sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant at a residence on Castle Road in Brumley. During the search of the residence, deputies located and arrested Joseph Angel who was wanted on several felony no bond warrants out of Miller and Osage counties. Also located and arrested was Brian Burd who had three felony Miller County warrants and Rebecca Webster.
Deputies located methamphetamine and paraphernalia during the search. Webster has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and is currently being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond.
Burd and Angel are being held with no bond. All three individuals remain in custody at the Miller County Adult Detention Center. Deputies were assisted by detectives with the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force.
