The Osage Nation provided a unique advanced SWAT police officer-training opportunity as part of their continued efforts to support local law enforcement.
In advance of the demolition of the former Quality Inn, which began late this week, the site of the future home of the Osage Nation’s new casino and entertainment district, the Tribe gave full permission for the Miller County SWAT team to use the facility to provide for real-world law enforcement SWAT training scenarios, and advanced tactics and techniques, before the site is demolished.
“'Yes,' was our immediate answer when we heard that the local law enforcement community wanted to use our property for advanced training exercises. We are grateful for all that law enforcement does in the communities we call home and saw this as a great opportunity to support the Miller County SWAT team and help them keep the areas they protect and serve safe,” said Byron Bighorse, CEO of Osage Casinos.
“This training is an essential part to ensure our members are proficient and ready for high-risk situations if they should arise. The use of this property was ideal as it represents other businesses and facilities within our area, making for an authentic and true-to-life training experience,” said Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire.
