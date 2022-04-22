You have to give back.
Those words resonate with sincerity from Roger Corbin, a man well known not only in Sunrise Beach but across the Lake area in economic and housing development circles. Corbin retired from civil service recently as city planner and zoning inspector for the Village of Sunrise Beach, but he isn't walking away from his passion – helping the Lake continue to develop affordable housing.
He has spent his entire career either serving his country or his community. He retired from the U.S. Army in 2001 as a Lieutenant Colonel, including a tour in Vietnam at the end of the U.S. involvement. He was literally caught in the crossfire of the Tet Offensive while stationed in Saigon and escaped without harm.
Corbin has a broad base of experience in the military and as a civilian, having served as the assistant city planner for Council Bluffs, Iowa, the principal planner at the Omaha/Council Bluffs Metropolitan Planning Agency, community development director for Bellevue, Neb., and as an aide to former Omaha Mayor Ed Zorinsky before relocating to the Lake area in 2004.
His first taste of public involvement came after he moved to Osage Beach and became chairman of his neighborhood's Homeowners Association. Residents wanted sanitary sewer and he worked with the Osage Beach Public Works Department and the alderman who represented his area near Lazy Days Road to get it done.
Two years later he had a chance to buy a home on the westside of the Lake after which he volunteered with the Village of Sunrise Beach in 2006. He was appointed as city planner in 2007 and has been the first and only city planner for the community, although city officials plan to fill his vacant position.
About that time, Corbin also became involved with the Lake of the Ozarks Council of Local Governments which was struggling with internal issues. He and others on the board were able to resurrect the COG and set it on a new direction to help communities within its boundaries.
“I don't have any regrets,” he said. “If you can make life better for people then you've done it right. You have to do all you can for good and then move on. I've tried not to be political because it's all about the projects for the communities.”
Corbin sees himself as “the vision guy” and the “yes we can do it” guy as he's helped guide communities, agencies and others toward their goals. Yes, he's had to temper his approach sometimes but that's a small sacrifice if the end goal is accomplished.
In his tenure with Sunrise Beach, he's most proud of these accomplishments which should set the stage for continued growth of not only the Village but also the westside:
•Comprehensive plan and zoning ordinances
•Woods Supermarket TIF (Tax Increment Financing)
•Leading the campaign for the new Hurricane Deck School
•Water and sewer infrastructure in Sunrise Beach including two water towers and two wastewater treatment plants
One of Corbin's closest allies and mentors at Sunrise Beach was the late Curt Mooney who died of a heart attack while still in office in 2019 at the age of 69.
“He gave me some big things to do,” Corbin recalled. “That gave me the sense to do the right things for the community of Sunrise Beach.”
One of Corbin's most memorable honors came while he was in Nebraska. His commitments in serving his country and in economic development landed him use of the Nebraska National Guard General's Officer Quarters at Camp Ashland for a weekend.
Now that Corbin has retired from the Village of Sunrise Beach and from the Council of Local Governments, his focus will be on the Community Development Corporation, better known in economic development circles as the CDC. It's main goal is to continue to develop affordable housing which has been identified across the Lake area as a serious challenge.
Corbin hopes that ARPA (American Recovery Plan Act) funding can be blended with HUD (Housing and Urban Development) money to reach that goal.
“I wouldn't be putting everything I have into this if I didn't think it would work,” he explained.
Retirement
Corbin is hosting a gathering of friends and co-workers next week at Hurricane Deck School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.