Stoutland names Tim Hadfield as interim superintendent

Dr. Tim Hadfield has been named interim superintendent at Stoutland R-II School District for the 2022-23 school year.
He fills the position vacated by Dr. Chuck Stockton who retired in mid-August. Stoutland contacted Hadfield after learning he had retired from the Camdenton School District in June.
“The district had a need and I was happy to help,” Dr. Hadfield said. “When the board and I discussed the position I was so impressed with their professionalism and kindness.”
Dr. Hadfield most recently was the Camdenton Superintendent of Schools where he served in that capacity for the last 12 years before retiring from the CSD in June 2022.
Stoutland School District is in Camden and Laclede counties and has a student population estimated at 375 students, according to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
