Lads and lassies planning to celebrate St. Patty’s Day March 12 by parading through town need to get on the shillelagh.
In previous years, the Lake Ozark St. Patrick’s Day Parade has drawn 140 to 150 entries. This year, the city’s Special Events Committee is limiting that number to 75 – and those spots are filling fast.
At the Feb. 22 Board of Aldermen meeting, City Administrator David Mitchem explained why they’re keeping the parade at half its normal length.
“I met with Bob Lynch (district engineer for the Missouri Department of Transportation) and he told me it’s not likely that they’ll have the dam back open by March 12. Sealing material has to be applied to the metal joints underneath the roadway. For that sealing material to form up properly, it takes a temperature above 50 degrees. Even through we’ve had 50-degree temperatures on the road surface, they’ve measured the temperature of the steel joints and it’s like 21 degrees,” he said.
Because the dam won’t be open to traffic, vehicles won’t be able to cross the dam at the end of the parade route. Instead, they will have to turn down Valley Road, loop back up to School Road and wait until the last entry passes the School Road-Bagnell Dam intersection to leave. Mitchem said the Special Event Committee felt that by cutting it off at 75, they won’t end up with a backup that will completely stop traffic.
“You have to keep in mind, it’s not one vehicle per entry,” Mayor Dennis Newberry added. “The Corvette Club, for instance, has several vehicles but they count as one entry.”
This year Benne Media will be hosting the parade, which, with an estimated crowd of 10,000 spectators, is one of the largest in the Midwest.
Everyone is invited to bring lawn chairs, canopies, food, and drinks and the family to the Bagnell Dam Strip to enjoy the fun. Don’t forget bags to hold the kids’ candy. The parade starts at 1 p.m. but plan to arrive early and stay late because this is the social event of the spring. As in years past, some restaurants and bars will be providing entertainment, serving up green beverages and offering specials on corned beef and cabbage.
Organizers are asking drivers to be careful driving down Bagnell Dam Blvd before the event while floats are lining up. Bagnell Dam Boulevard will be shut down at 12:45 p.m. and will re-open around 3 p.m. Drivers wanting to enter or exit Horseshoe Bend Parkway will be able to use Highway 242 and pass through at gaps in the parade.
Those would like to participate in the parade can download the official entry form, available on the parade website lakestpatsparade.com and return it to Benne Media at 160 Highway 42, Kaiser, MO. 65047 no later than March 7, 2022. Along With a Plaque for “Grand Champion,” 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place plaques will be awarded in two classes - businesses and civic groups. The entry fee is $25 for business entries and $20 for civic groups. Additional entries are $5 each.
For more information call 573-348-1958 or email gsullens@mix927.com.
This will be the first event held under the city’s new event guidelines. Last year Lake Ozark Police Chief Gary Launderville said the $17,000 he had budgeted for overtime for all of 2021 was spent by the end of June. During Bikefest he had to bring law enforcement officers in from other agencies to provide adequate police coverage. “Just manning the barricade to keep car traffic out 13 hours a day Thursday, Friday and Saturday took two guys. Everybody just thinks these events happen, but there are a lot of moving parts and it’s not the city’s responsibility to take care of them…Something has to change.”
One of those changes was to require event organizers to provide more volunteers.
After discussing the issue at length, the Special Event Committee gave a unanimous recommendation to approve Benne Media’s application, upon the condition that, among other things, they provide a minimum of 30 volunteers to ensure public safety and a consistent flow of the parade. They will be supported by LOPD officers.
According to the committee’s requirements, Benne Media must also:
• Limit the length of parade entries to 50 feet – with a maximum trailer length of 30 feet
• Follow the route as submitted
• Get letters of permission from impacted private property owners where needed.
• Inform parade entrants that no alcohol can be present on their floats, and no items can be thrown from the vehicle. They are also to maintain a consistent gap between entries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.