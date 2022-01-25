A St. Elizabeth man was killed in a one-vehicle accident about 5:50 a.m. Jan. 25 on Boeckman Bridge Road north of Pioneer road in Miller County.

Pronounced dead at the scene by Miller County Coroner Barbara Bennett was Roger G. Heckemeyer, 61.

He was driver of a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado that traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a fence.

Ne was not wearing a seatbelt.

This was Troop F's ninth fatality for January and for the year.