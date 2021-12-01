Lake Ozark residents – and lake-area residents – will be losing access to health care at one location.
An SSM Health spokesperson confirmed that the SSM Health Medical Group – Family Medicine & Walk-in Clinic at 2265 Bagnell Dam Blvd. is closing on Dec. 31.
“We have to concentrate our resources where they are most needed and, unfortunately, that can sometimes result in the closing of a clinic,” the SSM official said. “We have proactively reached out to all affected patients to let them know this location is closing. We’ll also assist them with finding other SSM Health Medical Group clinic locations and providers who are ready to serve them and ensure continuity of care.”
SSM Health clinic patients received a letter dated Nov. 19 informing them the clinic would be shutting down.
There are SSM Health facilities in Jefferson City and Tipton.
