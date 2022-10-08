The Lake of the Ozarks Water Safety Council has purchased the materials and is ready to build and install its first life jacket loaner station at Franky & Louie’s Beachfront Bar and Grill.
The Council faced difficulties during the project with the Missouri State Park System’s Risk Management Team regarding the station locations at Public Beach 1 and Grand Glaize Beach (PB 2).
When the council originally decided to implement the life jacket stations, the Risk Management Team refused to let them open due to COVID concerns. This year, Lake of the Ozarks Park Superintendent Larry Webb asked the council to provide a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that would designate the roles and responsibilities between the Park Service and the Council. The Risk Management Team is hoping to develop a universal MOU for all requests in the future.
If given approval from the park, the Water Safety Council will take full responsibility for the maintenance of the stations and their contents. However, Glen Treankler, project lead for the life jacket loaner program, says Webb has made it clear the project won’t happen this year.
The council hopes to install stations at PB 1, Grand Glaize Beach (PB 2), Ha Ha Tonka, Franky & Louie’s and Captain Ron’s. So far, Franky & Louie’s is the only approved location.
Treankler says they have received hundreds of life jackets and several donations to support the program.
“The stations are needed,” he said. “One drowning death is needless - and we want to do everything that we can to prevent needless deaths.”
