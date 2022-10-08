Life jacket station

A model of the life jacket loaner stations being installed at several locations.

The Lake of the Ozarks Water Safety Council has purchased the materials and is ready to build and install its first life jacket loaner station at Franky & Louie’s Beachfront Bar and Grill.

The Council faced difficulties during the project with the Missouri State Park System’s Risk Management Team regarding the station locations at Public Beach 1 and Grand Glaize Beach (PB 2).