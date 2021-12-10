The Camdenton School District will have a new superintendent after the board of education announced late Thursday, Dec. 9, that former CSD Middle School Principal Dr. Sean Kirksey has been named.
He will fill the position July 1 after Dr. Tim Hadfield announced his retirement a few months ago effective the end of June.
Board President Gail Griswold sent an email to faculty and staff making the announcement.
“After an extensive interview process with many qualified candidates, it was clear that Dr. Kirksey was the best choice. His enthusiasm and vision for the direction of our district and love for the people of this community made him the perfect fit. Dr. Kirksey brings 28 years of experience in education to the table as a teacher, coach and administrator who has proudly mentored hundreds of kids both in school and through involvement with his church.”
Dr. Kirksey received his Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Missouri Baptist University. He and his wife, Jill, have four children.
“I am a Laker through and through,” Kirksey said. “I have always bled purple and gold. I am so excited to be coming home to work with so many amazing and talented people.”
Griswold said earlier in the week that interviews started July 22. She said details of the agreement are still being finalized and will be executed at the board of education meeting meeting Monday, Dec. 13.
Dr. Kirksey most recently has been High School Principal at California, Mo.
Background
Dr. Kirksey served as CSD Middle School Principal until August 2013 when he resigned after a contemptuous hearing and negotiations during which he was accused of manipulating standardized MAP tests.
A public hearing was held Aug. 28, 2013, when charges against Kirksey were heard and witnesses testified. Camdenton R-III administration charged Dr. Kirksey with splitting up the seventh grade communication arts MAP exam into two days when it was supposed to be given in one sitting, leaving testing students with untrained proctors and not exemplifying leadership in his role as CMS principal.
The Board of Education accepted the resignation of Dr. Kirksey after the hearing to consider his termination. In consideration of his resignation and a full release of any claims, the Board agreed to honor the balance of his 2013-2014 contract.
As part of the settlement agreement signed by Dr. Kirksey on Sept. 4, 2013, obtained by the Lake Sun recently via a Sunshine Request, Dr. Kirksey agreed that he would not apply nor accept employment with the district at any future time.
It's unclear at this time how that portion of the agreement was circumvented.
Hadfield retirement
Dr. Hadfield, who coined the phrase, It’s a Great Day to Be a Laker, has served the Lake community since July 1, 2007.
Dr. Hadfield and his wife, Amy, and their three children moved to Camdenton in 2007 when he became the Camdenton R-III School District Assistant Superintendent. Formerly, Hadfield had begun his career for the Shelby Co. R-IV Schools upon graduation from the University of Missouri in 1993. He served the communities in and around Shelbina in the classroom, as a coach, principal, assistant superintendent and ultimately the superintendent in 2004. He led that district to be named a Gold Star School in Reading, and the school was nominated as a “Blue Ribbon Award” school by the United States Department of Education. He received the Northeast Missouri Counselors Association “Administrator of the Year” award in 2007.
