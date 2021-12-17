Lake-area school districts are on alert after a nation-wide warning of potential school violence today, Dec. 17, was posted on TikTok.
A vague post on the popular online source of short-form mobile videos claimed the potential of school shootings and bombings across the country. That post has resulted in public statements by some school superintendents.
Dr. Laura Nelson, School of the Osage superintendent, posted a statement to the SOTO family yesterday afternoon, saying that the school and local law enforcement officials are on alert, but have had no specific threats involving the district.
“While the School of the Osage District has NO EVIDENCE that there is a threat specific to our schools, we are working with the local law enforcement personnel to ensure the safety of all of our students and staff,” she said. “Again, there is no evidence of any threat or suspicion to our district at this time. We are sending this out under an abundance of caution and in a proactive manner. The local law enforcement will have an increased presence in and around our campuses.”
She encouraged students or parents who might have informatin or are aware of any suspicious activity to contact school personnel immediately.
“Please remind your children of the seriousness of making threats and the consequences thereof,” she said. “It is a good time for parents to have conversations with their children and check their social media accounts. Should you have any questions or concerns please do not hesitate to contact your building principal.”
And at Camdenton School District, Supt. Tim Hadfield had this to say in a statement to the public:
“Our local school resource officers are also aware of this trend and have found no
credible threats. Administration and staff take these concerns seriously.
We appreciate your continued support as we work to ensure a safe learning environment for our students. It is our partnered effort that keeps our schools and students safe.”
Versailles Supt. Dr. Steve Barnes had similar comments to his patrons, adding that the Versailles Police Department is working with the district to ensure the safety of all students and staff.
“This message is meant to make parents aware and to be proactive,” he said. Local police will have an incrased presence on and around school campuses.”
At Miller County R-III in Tuscumbia, Supt. Jason Price said he and his staff are equally aware of the threats and are taking them seriously. The district will continue to work with Miller County Sheriff's Department to investigate any threats.
TikTok released a statement Thursday which reads, “We handle even rumored threats with utmost seriousness, which is why we’re working with law enforcement to look into warnings about potential violence at schools even though we have not found evidence of such threats originating or spreading via TikTok.”
The FBI has reportedly tracked the message to Arizona and says it’s just someone’s disgusting idea of a joke.
