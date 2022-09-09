School of the Osage has launched a strategic planning process to gather input from the SOTO community to develop the 2023-2026 Strategic Plan.

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education says such a plan communicates the long-term direction and vision of a district with involvement of stakeholders to develop a set of goals and outcomes. Osage is nearing the end of the current five-year plan which identified student excellence, workforce engagement, family and community engagement and operations and finance as priorities.