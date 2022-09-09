School of the Osage has launched a strategic planning process to gather input from the SOTO community to develop the 2023-2026 Strategic Plan.
The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education says such a plan communicates the long-term direction and vision of a district with involvement of stakeholders to develop a set of goals and outcomes. Osage is nearing the end of the current five-year plan which identified student excellence, workforce engagement, family and community engagement and operations and finance as priorities.
Dr. Nelson, School of the Osage superintendent, said she looks for these priorities to continue in the next plan.
“Our board of education charged us to maintain our focus so that we can continue to meet and, wherever possible, exceed expectations. The BOE and administration believe that the best way to do this is to seek a wide range of input from students, staff, families and community. In an effort to make it easy for people to participate, we are doing this in a variety of ways. Once we have gathered the input, committees will generate recommendations and draft a plan for public presentation to the Board of Education.”
The School of the Osage district was founded in 1933, and strategic planning processes have been used since then. In 2012, the district engaged the services of the Missouri Quality Award Foundation to facilitate the planning process for the 2013-2018 strategic plan. The SOTO district engaged Studer Education in 2018 (now Huron Education) to facilitate the planning process for the 2018-2023 strategic plan.
Now, it's time to update the plan, school officials believe.
At the annual SOTO Board of Education work day in June, the board considered whether or not to pursue another five-year plan or a three-year plan. It also considered whether or not to retain the services of an outside group to manage the planning process. Ultimately, the board decided to proceed with the "in-house" creation of a three-year plan to span 2023-2026. BOE president BJ Page stated that “the three year time frame made sense for several reasons: the landscape of education is rapidly changing, workforce retention and recruitment remains a pressing priority, our regional demographics and infrastructure are not static, and the economy appears to be poised to continue to fluctuate.” As to why the BOE decided not to outsource the planning process, Page simply stated, “we have confidence in the skill set our administrative team has developed over the past decade.”
More than 260 SOTO residents, business owners and other individuals participated in the Studer planning process. Dr. Nelson says staff was challenged to meet or exceed the number of participants offering input into the plan. Accordingly, multiple opportunities have been established for SOTO mission partners (students, staff, families and the community) to provide input.
Nelson stated, “We believe that the work of the past two strategic plans served to be instrumental in being prepared to navigate in 2020 what was unthinkable in 2013 (or even in 2019). Accordingly, we need strong input now for a strong Osage in the future.”
There are three ways the SOTO community can provide input into the strategic planning process:
•Attend a Business Roundtable at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at the Osage High School Fieldhouse
July 2022 BOE approval of process design
August 2022 -- Identify and convene strategic planning team
September 2022 -- Focus groups and surveys
October 2022 -- Analyze information and draft objectives
November 2022 -- Present draft of pillars and objectives to BOE
December 2022 -- BOE plan approval
January-May 2023 -- Budget and strategy design
June 2023 -- BOE approval FY24 strategic scope of work
July 1, 2022 -- Plan Implementation
