Impact Ministries International (IMI), is building Destiny Bible Camp and the Victim to Victor Women’s Shelter on a 120-acre property in Richland.
Tom Stamman is the president of IMI and his wife, Dr. Teresa Stamman, is president of Missions at IMI, headquartered in Minnesota.
“We came to Missouri because of the freedoms that are enjoyed here,” Tom revealed.
False information spread via social media had a few locals concerned the development was a “government refugee camp, with hundreds of undesirable immigrants already camped out in Camden County.”
“These rumors simply are not true,” Tom assured.
The rumors may have started because the Stammans founded a large orphanage, The City of Refuge, in Honduras.
While on a mission’s trip to Honduras, Tom stumbled on children eating trash in a garbage dump. He discovered the fate of many of the children was to be sold into sex-trafficking. Even though he was at the point of being able to retire, he chose to continue in ministry to rescue the orphans. “I could not walk away.” Tom said.
The City of Refuge
With God’s help, they say, they built The City of Refuge. It has been a home, and has given hope for a better life, to more than 180 orphaned children.
The City of Refuge is a self-sustaining operation. It has grown to be one of the largest, diverse fruit and vegetable producers and dairy farms in Honduras.
The City of Refuge is also one of the top Honduras employers, providing job security to more than one hundred Honduran caregivers, cooks, contractors, teachers, social workers, psychologists, medical specialists, farmers, and ministers.
They have a sustainable farm, an orphanage, a school, and a community of faith. There is a church, a grocery store, a bakery, a hotel, a water park and three swimming pools. They have the only medical clinic, a college, a welding school, and the best K-12 school in the country (according to their teachers). Their students participate in multiple athletic sports, as well as art and music.
“There is no reason for the people of Honduras to come to our lake location. They are thriving at the City of Refuge,” Tom reiterated.
Destiny Bible Camp
Churches can rent the Destiny Bible Camp facilities for their summer camps.
“My life was transformed after I was saved at a summer camp in Missouri,” Tom said.
Now he is giving back, so other children and youth can hear about the love of God, while enjoying the beautiful natural world He made.
They already have dorms and a church. There is a four-acre lake on the property for watersports and plans to build basketball and volleyball courts, and more. “We don’t build ugly,” Tom assured. “We build resort.” All their employees are from the United States.
At the Lake –
A Self-Sustaining Farm
Farming is planned to eventually make the camp self-sustaining.
“We will provide jobs to locals and raise food,” Tom said. “During the COVID lockdown stores ran out of food and I felt impressed to never build a place that doesn’t have a self-sustaining farm.” The plan is to have greenhouses, a fruit orchard, raise sheep, chickens, and goats, and sell their produce in an onsite store, along with hand-crafted items.
Women’s Shelter
They also opened the Victim to Victor Women’s Shelter for abused women at a separate location on the property. The shelter is a haven for women to receive support to heal. The housing is temporary, as the goal is to assist the women to becoming employment ready and independent.
About the Stammans
Tom graduated from North Central Bible College with a Bachelor os Science in Pastoral Studies in the spring of 1984. He has published eight books. In 2004, Tom married the love of his life Dr. Teresa Stamman and Impact Ministries International was conceived. The City of Refuge was born in 2008.
Since then, he has been on a relentless mission to save and improve the lives of widows and orphans in Honduras and dozens of countries around the world. Tom speaks and preaches at least four hundred times a year to promote the message of James 1:27 and the IMI vision of fulfilling the great commission, one life at a time.
Teresa was raised in the nation of Peru. She is Head of Operations at the City of Refuge. Her father was a successful businessman, and her mother was a schoolteacher. Her father always helped people in the community, especially the poor. Teresa studied medicine after high school and is a medical doctor. Teresa has two nicknames, “Momma Teresa” as she is known in Honduras, and Jill of all trades, due to her amazing administrative skills and ability to simultaneously juggle and manage tasks and challenges. The Stammans are expecting a daughter soon. They have named her Esther.
Currently, the Lake ministries rely on donations only. Tom is available to speak at local churches and organizations. For information call or text, him at 612-202-6064, or reach out to him by email at tom@tstamman.com. Visit their website at www.tstamman.com.
Easter Services
The public is invited to meet Tom and Dr. Teresa at their Easter Church Service and Concert scheduled 6 p.m., on Sunday, April 17, at the camp, located at 2769 State Road C, Richland.
“We are the hands and feet of Jesus,” Tom said. “What we do to others, we do to Him.”
