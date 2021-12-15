Not once, but twice was Richard's Relic Shack in Lake Ozark robbed within two weeks with the thieves getting away with more than $150,000 in rare coins and silver.
And Richard Brown, the owner since 1988, says he has a hefty reward of $3,000 for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. Not only does he want the culprits arrested, but he also hopes to get his merchandise back.
Richard's Relic Shack has collectibles of nearly every type imaginable, and it's also a pawn shop. The eclectic business has provided him and his family a living for more than three decades. This is the first time he's been robbed.
Daughter Stephanie McIntosh and her husband, Kalvin, are caretakers of the business and say they're shocked and disappointed that someone would rob a man who's given most of his life to the Lake Ozark community and a lifetime of collectibles.
The first robbery occurred around 4 a.m. oNov. 15. Stephanie and Kalvin suspect the first thief was familiar with the store's operation. The apparently heavy-set man entered through a boarded-up window, crawled across the floor, across the aisle to a glass showcase where the coins were stored in seven ammunition boxes, all the time avoiding three security cameras and a motion detector. The individual then pulled the ammo boxes and himself back across the floor and escaped.
The thief was dressed mostly in black, with a black hoodie and face mask and wore gloves to avoid detection. He didn't touch the cash register nor anything else in the building – he was obviously after the coins and silver.
Kalvin, who discovered the break-in when he came to work, said he knew immediately someone had broken in because there were lesser valuable coins and baseball cards strewn across the floor.
“They were after the high dollar stuff,” Kalvin commented. “They were in and out in 35 minutes.”
After a quick assessment, he called the Lake Ozark Police Department. Officers secured the area and began a meticulous investigation.
“The police were very helpful and thorough,” Stephanie said. “They were here for several hours and we’ve been very impressed.”
No. 2
And then, it happened again.
On the morning of Dec. 7, about 2:45 a.m., two individuals cut communications lines that came into the store before breaking in a back door. The video cameras were inoperable, but an alarm system that remained online failed to activate.
One individual appeared around the same size as the man in the first break-in, and the second was thinner. These two were not as cautious and made a quick entrance and exit, this time taking about $10,000 worth of coins and silver. Again, the less valuable stuff was left behind and police even found some on the ground behind the store.
So, the investigation continues. Richard, Stephanie and Kalvin are disappointed that people would take advantage of an elderly businessman. But they also understand these are different times and desperate people do desperate things.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lake Ozark Police Department at 573-365-5371.
