It was standing-room-only at Lake Ozark’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting Wednesday night – and it wasn’t a friendly crowd.
The majority of those who attended made it clear that they were against a proposed ordinance that would permit nightly rentals on platforms like VRBO (Vacation Rental By Owner) in R-1 and R-2 Residential and Low Density Districts.
That ordinance was to be on the Nov. 8 board of aldermen agenda. The P&Z Commission was asked to look it over at its Nov. 3 meeting and then make a recommendation to the board.
An ordinance adopted more than a decade ago prohibits homeowners from renting their homes for fewer than 30 days at a time; however, it was largely ignored because it had no teeth. In 2013, after a steady stream of residents complained to city officials about partying vacation renters blaring music all night, parking on their lawns, swimming in their pools and drinking beverages from refrigerators on their docks, aldermen voted unanimously to stiffen the ordinance by adding penalties for those who violated the law.
According to former City Administrator Dave Van Dee, while the law was challenged by a couple of owners, once the word got out the majority of the problems ended. However, in recent board of aldermen meetings and a work session, Mayor Dennis Newberry said he and members of the Transportation Committee felt that allowing rentals – but this time charging fees for licenses and requiring owners to collect and remit sales tax revenues – would help them pay for repairs to city streets. In those same meetings, he said that an ordinance adding those requirements, as well as outlining strict punishments – up to and including loss of permit – could stop the problems they experienced in the past. The ordinance that was presented to the P&Z for consideration Wednesday night did neither. It only repealed the sections prohibiting residential vacation rentals.
Those who attended Wednesday’s P&Z meeting felt there had to be a better way – and more than one said aldermen who voted for the change could expect to be voted out of office in the next election.
Several shared horror stories of dealing with renters weekend after weekend – and sometimes a week at a time – all summer long.
A Realtor who served 14 years on Lake Ozark’s P&Z Commission said that today, 80 percent of her clients were looking for VRBOs.
“As a Realtor, you would think that I would want rentals here, but I don’t. I’m in VRBOs every day. The houses are trashed. The maintenance is awful. The outside is awful. The inside is awful,” she said. “For many, it’s nothing but a business.”
A woman who lived near a home that was used as a rental – until the city used the revised ordinance to end the practice – echoed that sentiment.
“Who is going to clean up outside? I’m taking a walk and the rental house has 10 bras nailed across the top of the door, a beer can tree, and a pile of condoms and trash all over the yard. That was there for two weeks.”
She also questioned the cost of administering such a program and enforcing the laws when they are violated because the police would be the ones receiving the calls when the music is too loud or the people refuse to move their cars off neighboring front lawns.
One resident shared how she was threatened by a management firm representative after she reported them to the city.
“This is not a revenue stream for the city. This is a revenue stream for individuals,” she said.
Another questioned the mayor’s expectation that $100,000 would be added to the city’s coffers each year by annually charging rental property owners to obtain a permit. He also asked how the city planned to collect sales tax revenue when it was not being turned over by all property management companies.
Many said they had constant problems with trash – either being strewn about the yard or filling the trash cans of everyone on the street. The mayor added that the city had trash and noise ordinances and the protocol should be to contact the police when issues occur.
The lone person who spoke in favor of allowing nightly rentals said the problems can be taken care of by proper management.
After Margaret Davis, the chair of the P&Z Commission, called an end to public comment in order to give members of the commission time to speak, Newberry said he was no longer just concerned about the income that could be derived – he was now concerned that the city would be sued for violating homeowners’ Constitutional rights by prohibiting nightly rentals.
“I don’t like government overreach whatsoever. And I think this ordinance is government overreach because once I learned the committee was seriously looking at, I started doing a deep dive and I asked Attorney Rohrer to look into it. Every court case that has been challenged in recent history on cases like our ordinance or similar ordinances being unconstitutional has gone in the direction of the property owners who have sued,” he said. “So at this point I feel it’s the responsibility of the city of Lake Ozark to see what type of liability we have right now because if a property owner sues us, which they have – and they won – we could be forced to pay restitution for loss of revenue. We’re saying you can rent in one zone but not another so we’re picking winners and losers here.”
He referenced three articles he said he found when Googling the topic and he also referenced a new state law that curtails city authority to regulate home-based businesses.
Commissioner Ethan Shackelford questioned Newberry’s reasoning, asking if some of the problems encountered in the past wouldn’t constitute “protecting public health.” He suggested getting members of the Lake Ozark Fire Protection District involved in the discussion, adding if cars were parked on one or both sides of Lake Ozark’s narrow streets that could prevent a fire truck from responding to an emergency. He said when homes built for a family were being occupied by 40 people, that would exceed occupancy permits. He also asked if VRBOs were going to be treated like businesses, why they wouldn’t be required to meet certain requirements on things like smoke detectors.
After the commission voted unanimously to table the matter until further research could be conducted, Davis asked why the commission had not been provided with the information earlier.
“We used to get our packets on Friday. Now we get them on 4 p.m. on Tuesday, which does not give us any time to research anything.”
Newberry said he didn’t know the answer and said he had asked city officials to stop “accommodating the last minute people” so they could get the board packets out earlier. He asked Assistant City Administrator Harrison Fry how they could make that happen, “so we don’t have our population thinking we’re trying to do something without their knowing.”
Fry responded that items are regularly brought to him and City Attorney Chris Rohrer at the last minute, with instructions that they were to be ready for the next meeting.
“And this is one of them. The amount of research that Attorney Rohrer has put into this made it difficult to get done by last Thursday, but again I believe he was given instruction that this was to be done for this meeting,” Fry said, adding that if the mayor wanted a thorough product, he needed to give them more time. “If you want things done quickly, then this is the timeline.”
