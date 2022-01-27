Ivy Bend is a community unto its own. It’s a long drive there from Hwy. 135 between Laurie and Stover. But it promises some of the most beautiful bluff top views of Lake of the Ozarks, especially with the bare winter woods allowing for a greater peek.
With a few restaurants, Patriot Point Marina and Market, Gem Stop and Gem Stop II, residents and visitors can find just about anything they need on the isolated arm of the Lake. Even year-round fueling stations for vehicles are open at Gem Stop and Patriot Point.
Healthcare is also available thanks to Katy Trail Community Health. Nursing staff provided by the network arrive in Ivy Bend every Thursday from 8 a.m. to 12 noon to service patients who may be uninsured, low income, elderly with Medicare, Medicaid, or just are too far out of the way to drive into Laurie, Stover, or Versailles in a crisis or for prolonged illness.
Katy Trail Clinic, which can accommodate 75 people, is held in the Ivy Bend Food Pantry on North Ivy Bend Road. The mobile clinic provides privacy for their patients, and staff can monitor blood pressures, heart rate, oxygen levels and educate patients as to the need to watch such levels.
On Thursday, Jan. 20, residents were being given COVID-19 vaccinations and being shown the new Zoom Medical System by Stephanie Nicholson, FNP, of Katy Trail Community Health. Zoom is a video conferencing virtual visit provided by Katy Trail for those who may be too ill to get out of bed, or are homebound for a number of reasons but in need of medical advice or monitoring. Zoom can be downloaded on Google Play or Apple App Store.
In the era of COVID-19, virtual visits are increasingly becoming the new normal and provide a way for someone sick in bed to be able to quickly see a health professional and gain prescriptions, perhaps keeping one out of the hospital.
Katy Trail Community Health is located in several communities including Versailles and Stover. They are supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration of the Department of Health and Human Services.
The Ivy Bend Clinic can be reached by phone at 573-372-9892.
Located
The Ivy Bend Food Pantry
41569 Ivy Bend Road
Stover
