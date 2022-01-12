It’s estimated that 60 percent of youth between the ages of 6 and 15 participate in at least one organized team sport outside of school. Travel teams, competitive regional leagues and tournaments have fueled the industry, causing it to become a $15-billion business annually. Those tournaments, which draw teams from a large geographic region and typically span two to three days, have also caused the industry to have a significant economic impact on the areas hosting those events.
Lake of the Ozarks could see a slice of that economic development pie in the next couple years if all the funding pieces fall into place.
Peninsula Development, LLC principal Dr. Dan Foster said Peninsula developers and partners plan to build a 150,000-square-foot flexible event and indoor sports center to host youth sports and a lodging facility to house the thousands of families that will accompany them on property off Route KK just west of Osage Beach. Foster, a former Osage Beach alderman whose family has been in Camden County for eight generations, said they are partnering with a major indoor sports group to build the facility, which will be a boon for Camden County, Osage Beach, and the entire lake area.
According to Camden County Presiding Commissioner Greg Hasty, that’s why the Camden County Commission voted 2-to-1 to enter into an agreement with Peninsula Development, LLC to move forward with a tax increment financing (TIF) proposal.
The next step in the process includes wrapping up the public-private partnership with Camden County. Peninsula will fund the legal framework necessary for the county to proceed with the TIF process. A TIF arrangement allows a developer to use the difference -- the increment -- between pre-development real estate taxes and post-development tax rates to issue bonds for funding infrastructure. In the Lake area, Eagles Landing, Prewitt’s Point, Dierbergs, and the recent Osage beach Commons/Hobby Lobby development by the Staenberg Group have all been facilitated by TIF agreements.
First District Commissioner James Gohagan, who voted against the plan, said while he wasn’t opposed to the sports facility, he didn’t agree with allowing the tax deferments requested by the developer.
However, according to “TIF 101: Advice for Municipalities considering the first use of tax increment financing,” written by David Bushek and Rich Wood, attorneys with Gilmore Bell, not only does the entity granting the TIF – in this case Camden County -- control what the TIF pays for, it also negotiates with developers to create a TIF plan that is agreeable to all taxing districts involved. It can also cap the amount of TIF money.
Gilmore Bell, a public finance law firm, primarily represents governmental entities and 501c3 organizations to negotiate financing alternatives, including bond and lease transactions, economic development incentives and public-private partnerships. They will represent Camden County on the Foster project.
Gohagan also said he didn’t agree with giving a “leg up” to a developer who would be building something – in this case, a hotel -- that would compete with already established businesses in the county, “Like Don Neuharth’s place – Econo Lodge – right down the road. He’s got lodging right there and he didn’t get any type of break, so why are we going to give this person a break?”
According to Osage Beach city officials, most businesses that don’t have TIF agreements with the city don’t have them because they didn’t apply or because extensive attorney fees are incurred developing a TIF, so they aren’t cost-effective for small projects.
Gohagan also said he felt commissioners should have been given more information about the investors before they were asked to support the move, but Hasty said that information would be provided later in the process.
“Basically, all we did at this point was sign an agreement to say ‘Yes, we’re interested,’ and they wrote us a check to cover our attorney fees. We’re in the very initial stage,” Hasty explained.
Dave Mashburn, owner and managing partner of Mashburn Development in Kansas City, who has known the Fosters for 20 years, is working with them on the project. He has held senior level positions with such companies as John Q Hammons Hotels and Resorts and Bass Pro Shops.
“I was involved when Mr. Hammons was going to bring a resort to Lake of the Ozarks, and I started talking to the Fosters back then, too. A few years ago, I re-engaged with the Fosters and talked to them about sports venue anchored projects – mixed-use projects – and how that was a good year-round demand generator,” Mashburn said. He added that after introducing the Fosters to a couple national sports venue management companies and conducting feasibility studies that showed there was a market at the Lake, they decided to move in that direction.
The Fosters said they’re talking about basketball and volleyball tournaments, cheerleading and gymnastics competitions, “there are all sorts of possibilities. We are potentially partnering with the largest operator of sports tournaments in the country to bring thousands of people to the Lake in January and February – and those numbers weren’t just pulled out of a hat. We have hard numbers and physical examples of similar projects that were built and are run by the people we’re working with. When people are at the Lake for the tournaments, they’ll want to do something when they’re not competing. And that’s where we’ll have this symbiotic relationship with the greater Lake area. The tournaments will bring thousands of tourists to the Lake area in what traditionally has been their slowest time of year.”
Hasty said the indoor sports facility is exactly the type of development project the county has been hoping for.
“It’s in the initial stage and obviously not going to happen overnight, but it’s exciting that it’s been proposed. I think it will really vitalize the area on the west end of Osage Beach and it will be great for Camden County,” he said. “The people the Fosters are working with have already done these facilities all across the nation and in every location, they’ve been financially successful. Last year was by far the biggest year in history in Camden County and this year we’re wrapping up 19 percent ahead of last year. With projects like these that will be bringing thousands of families to the area on a year-round basis, those numbers will only be improving year after year.”
Hasty said although the county has never worked with a TIF, they were confident that Gilmore Bell would successfully guide them through the process.
