The prospects of a multi-purpose housing development in Osage Beach is now in the hands of the board of aldermen after the Planning & Zoning Commission endorsed the project earlier this week by approving a rezoning request.
The commission unanimously approved a request by Jim Nugent Harper's Cove Investment Company to rezone property from C-1 (General Commercial) to R-1 (Single Family) and R-3 (Multi-Family). The property is located 1,100 feet west of Case Road on the north side of Sycamore Valley Drive.
The board of aldermen will consider the P&Z's recommendation at a future meeting.
Adam Seraphine, one of the owners/developers of the project, told the P&Z members that Lakefront homes in the R-1 Single Family area would be between 2,800 and 3,600 square feet. The second tier properties in the R-3 zone would more than likely be smaller homes that match the style and architecture of the Lakefront homes on smaller lots. However, he said a decision on those properties would be driven by whatever the market needs are at the time.
The perspective developer plans to subdivide the property into 39 single family lots on the lakefront and zone the rest of the land R-3. The R-3 zone would allow a developer the flexibility to build multi-family structures as well as smaller-lot single family if that is what they determine to be best for the market.
In a letter to the City Planning Department, the developers said the project would be divided into phases. Phase 1 would be development of 38 single-family lots. Phase 2 would be 19 acres of yet-to-be-determined residential use. The developer, NHH Properties, will be acquiring the property from the current landowner in the second quarter of 2022. Site development and construction are scheduled late in that quarter.
Concerns
Two owners of property adjacent to or near the proposed development spoke to the P&Z Commission, noting they were not opposed to the project but had concerns.
Steve Kahrs, whose personal home is adjacent and whose business holdings would be impacted, said he and his family were concerned about potential drainage issues once the development is in place. He noted that runoff from area properties already affects his land.
“We're interested in how well the developer follows (city) code for storm water retention,” Kahrs explained. “That is valley and water will run pretty fast through there. I just want to make sure it's controlled because water comes through our property.”
He also got assurance from City Planner Cary Patterson and the developer that a sanitary sewer force main would be installed rather than a gravity flow system. Kahrs also asked that the road system in the area remains paved and in good condition and that the developer will repair any damage caused by heavy equipment.
The road will be curb and gutter to address drainage issues, and the developer will repair anything they tear up, Patterson said.
Another nearby property owner was concerned about the potential negative impact on property values if the second-tier properties are duplexes or quadplexes, or apartments. Additional traffic resulting from second-tier properties could impact the value of his and other residents' properties.
Patterson said his experience is that the type of development being proposed actually increases property values from 7-9 percent or more. Based on conversations with the developers, Patterson said he doesn't believe there would be apartments or quadplexes.
“Yes, the R-3 would allow duplexes and quadplexes and more, but it also allows smaller-lot single family homes if that's what the market dictates,” Patterson said. “Now, the city and Lake need everything to address the housing needs.”
Local Realtor Jeff Krantz of RE/MAX at the Lake has been working with the developers and had similar comments.
“The proposed development fits the tremendous housing need we see daily,” he explained. “This is potentially really attractive to full-time families to sell their existing homes and upgrade, which will then open up more properties on the market. We deal with these issues all the time that revolve around the need for close-in, full-time subdivisions that we don't have now.”
The proposed landscape at the site will be a combination of natural preservation with clean and contemporary around the amenity and public spaces and additional enhanced landscaping near the project entrances with seasonal annual for color.
